MacIntyre gets tearful Canadian Open win with father as caddie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Canadian Open PGA Tour
  4. MacIntyre gets tearful Canadian Open win with father as caddie

MacIntyre gets tearful Canadian Open win with father as caddie

Robert MacIntyre after winning the PGA Canadian Open with his father serving as his caddie
Robert MacIntyre after winning the PGA Canadian Open with his father serving as his caddie AFP
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre (27) won his first PGA Tour title on Sunday, holding off American playing partner Ben Griffin down the stretch to capture the Canadian Open by one stroke.

The left-hander was in tears after taking the title with his father, Dougie MacIntyre, serving as his emergency caddie for the week.

"I can't believe it, to have him on the bag. I'm crying with joy but I'm laughing because I didn't think it was possible," MacIntyre said, wiping the tears from his face.

"This is the guy that taught me the game of golf. And I just can't believe I've done this with him on the bag."

MacIntyre became the first Scotsman to win a PGA event since Martin Laird at the 2020 Shriners Children's Open, firing a two-under-par 68 to finish on 16-under 264 after 72 holes at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in suburban Toronto.

Griffin, who reeled off three consecutive birdies before a closing par, shot 65 to finish second on 265 with France's Victor Perez third on 266 after a 64. Third-ranked Rory McIlroy and South Korean Tom Kim each shot 64 to share fourth on 267.

World number 76 MacIntyre has two DP World Tour triumphs, most recently at the 2022 Italian Open, but his best prior PGA finish was runner-up in last year's Scottish Open.

"I honestly can't believe this," said MacIntyre. "It's just everything for me and my family, my girlfriend, my team."

Asked about the joy of serving as bagman for his son on a breakthrough triumph, greenskeeper Dougie MacIntyre said, "Unbelievable. I'm a grass cutter," and then began to weep.

"You are a caddie," his son said as he put his arm around him. "You're a caddie."

The elder MacIntyre recalled getting a call the Saturday before tournament week.

"I'm sitting on the couch at home, eight o'clock on Saturday night. I was like, I can't leave my job. I'm busy at work," Dougie MacIntyre said. "Eight o'clock the next morning I'm on my flight out here, then, wow."

Asked if his father would keep his caddie duty for the next three weeks, which includes the US Open, MacIntyre said his dad's career was strictly one and done.

"No, dad's on the flight home on Monday," Robert MacIntyre said.

MacIntyre led by four strokes when the day began and when MacIntyre curled in a left-to-right birdie putt from 22 feet at 11, his edge was five.

But MacIntyre made bogeys at 12 and 13 before a birdie from just outside five feet at 15 stabilized him, only for 91st-ranked Griffin to make a final charge with birdies at 15, 16 and 17, the middle one on a 40-foot putt, to trail by one at the 18th.

"I was coming down the last and (dad) was trying to tell me to stay focused and swing smooth because yesterday I got a lot too fast," MacIntyre said.

"In my head I wasn't listening to him, I was like, I'm going to win this for my dad."

Griffin left himself a birdie putt from just outside 24 feet at 18 to equal MacIntyre, who had a 10-foot birdie putt. Griffin left his putt four feet short and MacIntyre two-putted for the victory.

'Weekend to build on'

World number 109 Perez, a three-time DP World Tour winner whose most recent title came last year at Abu Dhabi, missed out on his first PGA victory but matched his best tour finish, third at March's Puerto Rico Open.

World number three McIlroy, a two-time Canadian winner and four-time major champion, birdied four of the first six holes and made another at 12 to reach 12-under.

"I played a great weekend, 11-under," McIlroy said. "It's a really good weekend to build on."

Mentions
GolfCanadian Open PGA TourMacIntyre RobertGriffin BenjaminMcIlroy RoryPerez VictorKim Tom
Related Articles
Closing charge lifts Scotsman Robert MacIntyre to Canadian Open lead
England's David Skinns fires 62 to seize lead at PGA Canadian Open
Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre share PGA Canadian Open second-round lead
Show more
Golf
Yuka Saso powers home to win second US Women's Open crown
Korda fires 10 on par-three 12th hole in nightmare start to US Women's Open
Scottie Scheffler freed of charges from Louisville arrest at PGA Championship
We're only human, says Rory McIlroy as Tour deals with Grayson Murray suicide
Riley leads resurgent Scheffler at Colonial as PGA mourns death of golfer Murray
PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray passes away aged 30
Most Read
Star man Kylian Mbappe the next prize for kings of Europe Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho officially presented as Fenerbahce manager in front of huge crowd
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff not in favour of late matches after Novak Djokovic marathon
Germany's Julian Nagelsmann calls poll over players' skin colour racist

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings