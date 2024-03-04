Austin Eckroat leads chasing pack at rain-delayed Cognizant Classic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Cognizant Classic PGA Tour
  4. Austin Eckroat leads chasing pack at rain-delayed Cognizant Classic
Austin Eckroat leads chasing pack at rain-delayed Cognizant Classic
Eckroat in action at the Cognizant Classic
Eckroat in action at the Cognizant Classic
AFP
Austin Eckroat (25) was clinging to a one-shot lead when darkness halted play on Sunday at the US PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, which was headed for a Monday finish after thunderstorms stopped play for three and a half hours.

Overnight co-leader Eckroat had back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth and was 15-under for the tournament through seven holes when darkness fell.

He and overnight co-leaders Shane Lowry of Ireland and David Skinns of England didn't tee off until after the lengthy thunderstorm delay.

Eckroat called it "just a weird day."

"Mother Nature, there's nothing you can do about it," Eckroat said. "I almost didn't think we were going to play at all today, so I kind of shut off for a little bit and then I had to get back into competitive mode."

Lowry, the 2019 Open Champion, slipped down the leaderboard with a bogey at the fifth shortly before darkness halted play.

Skinns, chasing a first title at 42, had bogeys at the first and third.

South African Erik van Rooyen made a big charge before the storms struck, opening with birdies at his first six holes on the way to an eight-under par 63 that put him in the clubhouse on 14-under 270.

American Jake Knapp was 13-under with three to play and Keith Mitchell was in the clubhouse at 12-under after a final-round 65.

Van Rooyen was delighted to turn things around on Sunday after a third round that left him feeling "slightly crabby" over the shots he thought he left on the course.

"Feeley, my caddie, tells me 'Bro, you don't know what's going to happen, you might birdie the first seven tomorrow,' and we almost did that!" van Rooyen said.

Van Rooyen's longest birdie putt from his opening six was a 13-footer at the third. He added birdies at eight and 10 before play was halted, his first miscue coming after play resumed when he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker at the par-three 15th.

He rolled in a 30-footer to birdie 17, but had to scramble to save par at the par-five 18th after his second shot found a cart path left of the bunkers guarding the left of the green.

"It's hard," he said of coming back from the delay. "The greens were so much slower coming back. There's so many little adjustments you need to make.

"That shot I just hit on 18 from the left of the green there was so wet.

"But I want to call myself a pro golfer, I need to be able to adapt to that. I'm really pleased with today's round.

"If I don't end up winning this tournament, I certainly don't think it's because of the rain delay today."

Mentions
GolfEckroat Austinvan Rooyen ErikLowry ShaneSkinns DavidKnapp JakeMitchell KeithCognizant Classic PGA Tour
Related Articles
Bud Cauley takes lead at Cognizant Classic after returning from three-year injury
US rookie Jake Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Tour Mexico Open
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead
Show more
Golf
Golf's unification is inevitable, says departing DP World chief Pelley
Jordan Gumberg claims SDC Championship after second playoff hole
Australia's Green wins World Championship title with late birdie blitz
Hataji staves off Hend challenge to lift New Zealand Open title
Britons Daniel Brown and Connor Syme lead SDC Championship by two shots
My years of playing Ryder Cup are done, says LIV Golf exile Ian Poulter
Daniel Brown takes three shot lead into third round at SDC Championship
South African duo Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris share lead at SDC Championship
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings