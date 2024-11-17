Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. DP World Tour Championship DP World Tour
  4. McIlroy victorious at DP World Tour Championship to take sixth Race to Dubai title

McIlroy victorious at DP World Tour Championship to take sixth Race to Dubai title

Reuters
Updated
Rory McIlroy in action
Rory McIlroy in actionAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
World number three Rory McIlroy (35) ended the season on a high by winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday, two strokes ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard (23), to seal his sixth Race to Dubai title.

The Northern Irishman carded a 69 in the final round at the Jumeirah Golf Estates to finish on 15 under par after two birdies in the final three holes saw off the challenge of Denmark's Hojgaard.

McIlroy equalled the six titles won by Seve Ballesteros in the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai, previously called the Order of Merit. Scotland's Colin Montgomerie holds the record with eight victories.

"It's really cool, I think everyone knows what Seve means to European golf, to Ryder Cup players," a visibly emotional McIlroy said.

"The European Ryder Cup locker room, all we have are quotes of Seve, we had a changing room with Seve's shirt from 1995 the last Ryder Cup he played.

"He means so much to European golf and for me to be mentioned in the same breath I'm very proud."

McIlroy came into the final tournament well on course to clinch his third successive Race to Dubai title, with a lead of 1,785.02 points over second-placed South African Thriston Lawrence, who finished well down the field on one under par.

McIlroy began the final round level with Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner of France on 12 under but Rozner's challenge faded with a double bogey on the ninth.

Both McIlroy and Hojgaard bogeyed the opening hole but the Northern Irishman followed that with four consecutive birdies before another bogey on the ninth left McIlroy with a one-shot lead over the Dane heading into the back nine.

A bogey for McIlroy on the 13th allowed Hojgaard to draw level again but the four-times major champion finished strongest. Hojgaard ended up third in the Race to Dubai.

Shane Lowry's four-under-par round gave the Irishman a share of third place alongside Rozner and Australia's Adam Scott.

McIlroy, who lost the US Open in June to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke, had already won three trophies across the PGA and European Tours in 2024, the Dubai Desert Classic, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Lowry and the Wells Fargo Championship.

"I've been through a lot this year, professionally, personally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024," McIlroy said.

"I've persevered this year a lot, had close calls, wasn't able to get it done, so to be able to get over the line, thankfully I hung on in a tough day and got the job done."

Mentions
GolfRory McIlroyRasmus HojgaardAntoine RoznerShane LowryBryson DeChambeauAdam ScottDP World Tour Championship DP World Tour
Related Articles
Rory McIlroy battles back at Dubai Championship to share three-way tie for lead
Rozner moves to top of leaderboard in Dubai with McIlroy and Hatton close behind
Rory McIlroy doesn't want to be paid for the Ryder Cup, says 'I'd pay for the privilege'
Show more
Golf
Charley Hull continues to lead top-ranked Nelly Korda at LPGA Annika
Charley Hull takes lead over world number one Nelly Korda at LPGA Annika
Rory McIlroy in joint-lead in Dubai as he chases down Ballesteros record
Rory McIlroy proud of 2024 season despite painful collapse at US Open
England's Paul Waring claims second career title in Abu Dhabi Championship
Waring leads Abu Dhabi Championship as struggling McIlroy falls off pace
Most Read
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Upsets galore in the quarter-finals of Darts World Cup as Lukeman, Mansell, prevail
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings