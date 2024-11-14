Advertisement
Rory McIlroy in joint-lead in Dubai as he chases down Ballesteros record

AFP
McIlroy is in good shape
McIlroy is in good shapeFadel Senna / AFP
Rory McIlroy (35) claimed a share of the first-round lead at the World Tour Championship in Dubai on Thursday as he closed in on equalling Seve Ballesteros' mark of six European Tour Order of Merit crowns.

McIlroy fired a 67 to stand on top of the leaderboard alongside Tyrrell Hatton.

The 35-year-old McIlroy started the season-ending event in Dubai with a healthy lead over South Africa's Thriston Lawrence who endured a nightmare day, signing for a one-over 73 which included five bogeys.

With 2,000 points on offer to the winner, McIlroy only needs a top ten finish to secure a sixth Race to Dubai crown of his career, matching the tally of Ballesteros.

Playing partners Hatton and Paul Waring, who sealed the biggest victory of his career at last week's Abu Dhabi Championship, hit the front at four under after they each birdied the 14th hole, but the Northern Irishman followed suit shortly after.

Hatton became the first person to reach five under with a birdie at the penultimate hole, only to be matched by McIlroy's 48-foot putt at the same hole to share the lead with the Englishman.

"I thought I played well. I hit the ball pretty well. I gave myself plenty of chances, plenty of looks," four-time major champion McIlroy said.

"I want to go on from here and win the golf tournament. I've opened up with a really good score, but I need to go out and play similarly over these next three days, not just to try to win the tournament, but also to try to get the job done in the Race to Dubai.

"I'm under no illusions that that was probably Thriston's worst day. If he goes out and has three good ones, I still need to go out there and play some very solid golf."

Hatton, 33, carded seven birdies and two dropped shots in his round.

Dubai-based Waring reached the turn in 32 before mixing a bogey and birdie on the back nine to sit alone in third at four under.

There are seven players at three under - Billy Horschel, Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Alex Fitzpatrick, Niklas Norgaard and Japanese duo Keita Nakajima and Rikuya Hoshino.

