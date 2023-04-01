DP World Chief Executive Pelley steps down to join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Pelley will join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Reuters
Keith Pelley (60) is stepping down from his role as DP World Tour Chief Executive to join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the European Tour group confirmed on Thursday.

Pelley had been chief executive of the European Tour since 2015, and will become President and CEO of MLSE, whose brands include the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA team Toronto Raptors.

"It has been an incredible honour to be the Chief Executive of this wonderful institution for the past eight and a half years," Pelley said.

"When I came over from Canada back in 2015, I set out to create a culture of innovation and to grow our prize funds and our Tour for our members by ensuring that we appealed to new, younger and more diverse audiences."

Pelley has overseen the European Tour group introduce the Rolex Series, DP World's title partnership of the group's main Tour, the G4D Tour for Golfers with a Disability, and mixed events with the LET and LPGA.

"Keith has been a truly transformative leader, both for our Tour and for global golf," Eric Nicoli, Chairman of the European Tour group, said.

"So many of the changes we continue to see in the game today are either directly or indirectly because of his commitment to innovation and growth over the past eight and a half years."

Pelley will be replaced by Guy Kinnings, the current European Tour Deputy CEO and Executive Director on April 2nd.

"It will be a huge honour to take on this role in April and I am immensely proud to have been given this responsibility," Kinnings said.

"I will continue to work closely with Keith, Eric and the Board over the next three months to ensure a seamless transition."

