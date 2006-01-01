Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour
  4. Hideki Matsuyama survives late wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship

Hideki Matsuyama survives late wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship

Matsuyama celebrates his St. Jude Championship win
Matsuyama celebrates his St. Jude Championship winAFP
Hideki Matsuyama (32) survived a back nine near-collapse to recover and win the PGA Tour's St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Sunday.

Matsuyama began the day with a five shot lead and was two-under for his round until he got into trouble with bogeys on the 12th and 14th and then a double bogey on the par-4 15th.

That allowed Xander Schauffele, who had started the day nine shots off the lead, and Norway's Viktor Hovland to join in him in a three-way share of the lead on 15-under.

But with a possible three-way playoff or even worse looming for Matsuyama, he rediscovered his touch in the nick of time.

He sank a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th to regain the lead and, with his rivals already in the clubhouse, needed just a par on the 18th to clinch the first of the three events that make up the FedEx Cup playoffs.

There was no sign of nerves, however, as he attacked the par-4 final hole, making birdie to end on 17-under with Schauffele and Hovland tied second.

"After the 14th hole, I was still two up, but I knew Viktor and Xander were playing 15, 16 ahead of me. I figured they would both get to 16-under. So when I was playing the 16th hole and looked at the scoreboard, sure enough, they were both at 16-under and I was a stroke back," said Matsuyama.

"I felt today's victory slipping away at that point because 17 and 18 are difficult holes enough, let alone to birdie them.

"But I was fortunate enough to birdie 17. Immediately I thought, oh, man, this is going to be a tough tee shot at 18. I've got to keep it in the fairway. I'm grateful I was able to do it," he said.

The win was the 10th on the PGA Tour for Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters winner, and his second this season following his victory at the Genesis Invitational in California in February.

Matsuyama had to play this week with a stand-in caddie after his regular bag carrier had his passport stolen in London in a theft which also saw the golfer's wallet stolen.

Schauffele, who triumphed in the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, was bogey free for his seven-under round of 63.

Hovland, who shot 66, got himself in real contention with birdies on the 15th and 16th but then made bogey on the 17th.

The playoff field will be cut to 50 for next week's BMW Championship at Castle Rock, Colorado and then slimmed down further to 30 for the final event, the Tour Championship in Atlanta starting on August 29.

Scottie Scheffler is the current leader of the playoff standings with Schauffele second and Matsuyama projected to move up to third with this win.

Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old American who turned professional in January afer winning The American Express tournament in California, pushed himself into the top-50 after finishing tied for fifth.

Mentions
GolfFedEx St. Jude Championship PGA TourMatsuyama Hideki
Related Articles
Hideki Matsuyama opens up healthy five-shot lead at St Jude Championship
McCarthy and Matsuyama share lead at St Jude's Championship
Kirk takes PGA lead as Matsuyama shrugs off robbery to go second
Show more
Golf
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in play-off to win LIV Golf Greenbrier title
Editors' Picks: Football season gets underway and huge Rugby Championship clash
Bryson DeChambeau aims for 57 and lower in LIV return to Greenbrier
Scottie Scheffler shows off gold as Rory McIlroy tries to flip script
Japan star Hideki Matsuyama reportedly robbed after Paris Olympics
Xander Schauffele tries to forget Paris heartbreak as PGA play-offs begin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Madrid drop points at Mallorca to finish weekend's games
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli closing in on Lukaku deal, Forest interested in Gimenez
Sabalenka sweeps aside Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final where Pegula awaits
Conte warns Napoli need to completely rebuild 'from the ground up'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings