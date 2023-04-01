Theegala fends off Thomas to claim maiden PGA Tour victory in California

Sahith Theegala of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Fortinet Championship

Sahith Theegala (25) cruised to a maiden PGA Tour title on Sunday, romping to victory by two strokes at the Fortinet Championship in northern California.

Theegala, who started the final round sitting on a two-shot lead, never looked like squandering that advantage during a composed final round on the Silverado Resort's north course in Napa.

Theegala from California carded a four-under-par 68 including seven birdies to finish on 21 under for a comfortable win with a crowd of close family and friends looking on from the galleries.

Theegala's procession to the title was effectively sealed on the 14th hole, when he rolled in a superb 20-foot birdie putt to pull five shots clear.

South Korea's Kim Seong-Hyeon (25), playing in the group ahead, raised hopes of a rally with back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to trim Theegala's lead to three shots, but the leader would not be denied.

Theegala responded to Kim's challenge by drilling a superb second shot from the fairway to seven feet of the hole on the par-four 16th. He then coolly rolled in the birdie putt to take a four-shot lead with just two holes remaining.

A solid par on the par-three 17th left Theegala four clear heading to the par-five 18th, and although Kim bagged another birdie on the last to cut the lead back to three, the outcome was never in doubt.

Sahith Theegala of the United States reacts to his putt AFP

Theegala played conservatively to close with a bogey for an aggregate of 267.

"It doesn't feel real, it's probably not going to sink in for a while," an elated Theegala said after the win.

"But man, there was a lot of good golf, and that was probably the most fun I've had on a golf course in my life. Family and friends cheering me on, it's mind-blowing.

"This feeling is incredible and I couldn't have done it without my whole team and everyone out here. It's a team effort and for me to put it together like this means the world."

Kim finished on 19 under after a closing four-under-par 68.

Australia's Cam Davis (28) finished alone in third on 17 under after a closing 70, one clear of Eric Cole (35) on 16 under, who also finished with a 70.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas' (30) challenge faded in the final round with a level-par 72 to leave him in fifth on 15 under, six off the lead.

Brendon Todd (38) finished in sixth on 14 under after moving up the leaderboard with a six-under-par 66 to close.

The day's biggest mover was Troy Merritt (37), whose seven-under-par 65 was good enough to propel him 30 places up the leaderboard into a four-way tie for seventh on 13 under.

Merritt finished alongside Max Homa (32), who closed with a three-under-par 69, England's Callum Tarren (32) and US veteran Matt Kuchar (45).