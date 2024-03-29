Scottie Scheffler one shot off lead of Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr at Houston Open

AFP
World number one Scottie Scheffler (27) started limbering up for the Masters with a bogey-free five-under-par 65 that put him one off the first-round lead shared by Taylor Moore (30) and Wilson Furr (25) at the Houston Open on Thursday.

Moore shook off an opening bogey with an eagle and five birdies in his six-under-par 64 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

He was joined atop the board by 276th-ranked Furr, who played his last five holes in four-under with an eagle at the fifth and birdies at the eighth and ninth to close his round.

Scheffler, trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts, had set the pace for much of the day as he shook off "a little rust" from his week off last week.

Scheffler missed the green at his first three holes but got up and down for par at each before rolling in a 12-foot birdie putt at the 13th.

He added birdies at the 17th, second, third and fifth holes, and while he hit just 11 of 18 greens in regulation he needed just 25 putts.

"I had a solid round," Scheffler said. "Bogey-free is always nice, especially around a golf course like this. It's nice to be able to keep the card clean."

It was Scheffler's 28th consecutive round under par to start the year, the most on record since 1983 according to the PGA Tour.

Perhaps more importantly Scheffler, who needed treatment on his neck on his way to victory at the Players Championship, said he was feeling good in his final tune-up for the Masters.

"Neck's feeling better, body feels good," Scheffler said. "The off week was good for me to get some rest, get some rehab. I took a couple more days off than I typically would last week, so it was some good recovery time."

Scheffler's win at TPC Sawgrass followed a five-stroke triumph at Bay Hill - his first victory in nearly a year.

He's rounding into form with the first major of the year approaching in two weeks at Augusta National, where Scheffler won in 2022.

Scheffler was tied for third with fellow Americans Davis Riley and Joe Highsmith. Riley had six birdies and an eagle to overcome a bogey and a double-bogey while Highsmith had six birdies and a bogey.

Moore, who came up short in his title defence at the Valspar Championship last week, shook off an opening bogey with a chip-in eagle at the third.

After three more birdies on the front nine, he birdied 15 and 16 to seize the lead.

"Hit a lot of greens," Moore said. "After the first hole, just tried to see how many greens I could hit. Got off to a little bit of a jump start there on three, chipped in for eagle on three and birdied four. Just got into the round."

Furr teed off on 10 and was one-under through his first nine. After a birdie at the third, he holed out from the fairway for an eagle at the fifth and closed with birdies at the eighth and ninth.

