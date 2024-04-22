Exhausted Korda withdraws from LPGA event and puts record bid on hold

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Chevron Championship LPGA Tour
  4. Exhausted Korda withdraws from LPGA event and puts record bid on hold
Exhausted Korda withdraws from LPGA event and puts record bid on hold
Nelly Korda won The Chevron Championship on Sunday
Nelly Korda won The Chevron Championship on Sunday
Reuters
Nelly Korda's (25) bid for a record-setting sixth consecutive LPGA win will have to wait a little longer as the world number one said on Monday she has decided to withdraw from this week's event in Los Angeles.

Korda's decision to withdraw came a day after she won the year's first major, The Chevron Championship, where she had to complete 25 holes on Sunday after third-round play on Saturday was suspended due to inclement weather.

"It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted," Korda wrote on social media.

"With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season."

Korda said she expects to compete next at the May 9th to 12th Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

The American's two-shot victory at The Chevron Championship made her the third player since 1978 to win five consecutive events on the LPGA Tour, joining Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004/2005).

Talking to reporters after the win, Korda was asked about the prospect of going for a sixth consecutive LPGA win at this week's JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club.

"I'm going to enjoy this right now and then I'll think about that," Korda said on Sunday.

"But yeah, it's been an amazing time. Hopefully, keep the streak alive. But I've been so grateful to compete week in and week out and get the five in a row, too."

Mentions
GolfThe Chevron Championship LPGA TourKorda Nelly
Related Articles
Korda captures Chevron Championship for fifth straight LPGA win
Nelly Korda chases fifth LPGA win in a row at Chevron Championship
Nelly Korda wins LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to seal awesome foursome
Show more
Golf
Scottie Scheffler wraps up fourth win of year at RBC Heritage at Hilton Head
Scheffler on brink of fourth PGA Tour win of the year at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler takes one stroke lead into bid for fourth win of year
Collin Morikawa grabs share of RBC Heritage lead but Scottie Scheffler lurks
Masters champion Scheffler looking to continue dominance at RBC Heritage
Henrik Stenson not losing sleep over Ryder Cup future after LIV Golf switch
Rory McIlroy dismisses LIV report and pledges future to PGA Tour
Most Read
Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China
Football Tracker: Inter claim the 2023/24 Scudetto, Sevilla and Bologna win
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings