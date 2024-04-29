Australia's Hannah Green retains title at LPGA Los Angeles Championship

Green poses with her trophy in LA
Green poses with her trophy in LAAFP
Australia's Hannah Green (27) defended her title at the LPGA's Los Angeles Championship with a three-stroke victory on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club for her second win of the season.

Green shot a 5-under-par round of 66 to end 12-under for the tournament, as she followed up her win at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last month with another impressive performance.

The Australian began the day sharing the lead with compatriot Grace Kim, who endured a nightmare final round, shooting a six-over 77 without a single birdie.

Kim was 12-under through two rounds but shot a five-over third round 76 on Saturday before a similarly disappointing display in the final round.

With Kim out of the picture, the biggest threat to Green came from Sweden's Maja Stark, who shot 68 to end nine-under for the week.

World number one Nelly Korda, who has won her last five tournaments, did not compete in the event and is scheduled to return for the Cognizant Founders Cup, which runs from May 9–12, seeking a record sixth consecutive win.

Green had made a slow start, reaching the turn even, after her birdie on the opening hole was cancelled out by a bogey on the par-3 fourth.

But she hit her stride with birdies on the par-3 12th and the par-5 13th before pulling well clear with an eagle on the par-5 15th and a birdie on the 16th.

Green has a remarkable record at Wilshire. As well as her victory last year she was second in 2022 and tied for third in 2021.

The event will skip a year next season while renovations are carried out at the course, but Green said she almost feels like it is her home club.

"It's really kind to me. I felt like a couple times today (I) almost got like a member bounce. I obviously really am fond of the golf club and joked that they didn't approve it with me that they were making alterations," she said.

"I love it here. Such a great atmosphere. Really good crowds this year. Kind of sad we're not returning next year, but looking forward to 2026," she added.

Eagle seals deal

Green missed the chance for a birdie on the 18th but by then the contest was over.

"When I made eagle on 15 that kind of sealed the deal. I did see Maja got it to 9-under so I know what I needed to do. Usually I make it really tricky on myself and only win by a shot," she said.

"Really grateful I've now been able to step off and win by a few," added the Australian.

It was a second straight top two finish for Stark after her runner-up spot at the Chevron Championship last week, and said she was gaining the benefit of a calm mindset.

"It has just been really good practice in patience," she said. "I'm really proud of the way I've played. I feel like I've hit a lot of good shots and I feel like my nerves kind of took over for a little while, but I was always able to get back to my normal state of mind, that's been great."

South Korean Ryu Hae-ran finished third, six strokes behind Green, after shooting 69 in the final round.

She was followed by a pair of her compatriots, with Ko Jin-young and Im Jin-hee both five-under for the week.

