England's Dan Bradbury wins Open de France after late birdie blitz

Dan Bradbury poses with the trophy after winning the Open de France

England's Dan Bradbury (25) conjured up three straight birdies to claim a one-shot win in the Open de France at Le Golf National on Sunday.

Bradbury emerged from a group of over a dozen players in contention for the title on a tense final day to shoot a bogey-free 66.

Playing in the penultimate group he then watched from the clubhouse as Thorbjorn Olesen and Sam Bairstow parred the last to finish one shot adrift and share of second place with Jeff Winther and Yannik Paul.

"I guess I'll be looking at flights to Dubai then!" Bradbury joked after securing his ticket to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Championship and DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Bradbury rose to a share of the lead on the 15th after narrowly avoiding water before holing from 15 feet.

"Obviously got lucky off the tee, then just straight up pushed it – luckily it stayed on, and I hit a horrendous putt that went in!" he reflected.

"Sometimes you just need that. Once I'd done that it felt like, 'there's definitely something going for me'."

It is Bradbury's second win on the DP-sponsored European Tour following last season's Joburg Open.