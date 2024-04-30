LIV Golf books Individual Championship for September in Chicago

LIV Golf books Individual Championship for September in Chicago
LIV Golf confirmed the news on Tuesday
LIV Golf confirmed the news on TuesdayAFP
LIV Golf will stage its 2024 Individual Championship event in Chicago on September 13th-15th, the Saudi-backed series announced on Tuesday.

The 54-hole tournament, the 13th event of the LIV Golf campaign, will be played at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

In addition to deciding the final placings for the individual crown, the event will determine seedings for the LIV Team Championship.

"It will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025," said LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman.

Players who finish in the top 24 of the season standings will secure spots for the 2025 season while those with expiring contracts in the 25-48 positions will become free agents. Those lower would be relegated out and forced into a promotion tournament to regain a LIV Golf berth in 2025.

There is already uncertainty around LIV Golf's 2025 campaign with its Saudi financiers, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), in merger talks with the PGA Tour, negotiations that have stretched well beyond a deadline at the end of 2023.

Thus far, the upstart circuit that lured away several top PGA Tour players has awaited news following last June's framework agreement merger plan between the PGA Tour and PIF, one that shocked PGA Tour players after months of feuding between the rival tours.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann, with wins in Mexico and Jeddah this season, leads the LIV points race with world number five Jon Rahm of Spain, last year's Masters champion, second and South African Dean Burmester third.

American Talor Gooch won last year's LIV Golf season title.

LIV Golf's seventh event of the season will be next weekend at Singapore. It's the circuit's final tune-up before LIV's Brooks Koepka from the United States seeks to defend his title at the PGA Championship on May 16-19 at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mentions
GolfLIV Golf
