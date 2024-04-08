Nelly Korda wins LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to seal awesome foursome

Nelly Korda wins LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to seal awesome foursome
Nelly Korda of the United States poses with the trophy
World number one Nelly Korda (25) sealed her fourth consecutive tournament victory on Sunday, producing a dominant performance to defeat Ireland's Leona Maguire (29) 4&3 at the LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas.

The in-form American star was always in control in perfect conditions at Shadow Creek golf course, building an early lead to go four up through seven holes.

Although Maguire pulled a hole back at the ninth, Korda kept the pressure up with a par at the 10th while Maguire made a bogey five.

Another birdie at the 12th left Korda cruising at five up with six to play.

There was a brief wobble by Korda as Maguire rattled in birdies at the 13th and 14th to cut the American's lead to three up with four to play.

But Korda sealed victory on the par-four 15th with a birdie to clinch a 4&3 win.

"It's just been a whirlwind," Korda said of her four-tournament win streak, which has included victories at the Drive On Championship, the Los Angeles Open and Arizona Championship.

"It's been an amazing time and to do it here at the match play has been so much fun. Going down the stretch there's a different type of adrenaline but in match play you have that from the first hole.

"It was a great day playing against such a great competitor as Leona; but happy to get my fourth win."

Maguire has a proven track record in match play having starred for Europe in their Solheim Cup victory over the United States last year.

The Irishwoman had been in blistering form in Las Vegas all week but was unable to reproduce it when it counted in Sunday's final.

"Obviously Nelly's probably the best player in the world right now, male or female," Maguire said after her defeat.

"She's playing unbelievable golf and I knew I was going to have to bring my A+ game if I was going to have a chance.

"But I just didn't putt well enough. Hats off to Nelly - she really didn't give me much of a chance. It's very impressive what she's doing."

