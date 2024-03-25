Nelly Korda wins Seri Pak Championship title after dramatic playoff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship LPGA Tour
  4. Nelly Korda wins Seri Pak Championship title after dramatic playoff
Nelly Korda wins Seri Pak Championship title after dramatic playoff
Nelly Korda celebrates with the trophy
Nelly Korda celebrates with the trophy
AFP
Nelly Korda drilled a birdie putt at the first playoff hole to beat Ryann O'Toole in the LPGA Seri Pak Championship, where Korda's second title in as many starts secured her return to world number one.

Korda hadn't played since beating Lydia Ko in a play-off to win the Drive On Championship in Florida seven weeks ago.

But after shaking off some rust early in the week she battled through the "brutal" windy conditions at Palos Verdes Golf Club to emerge with the 10th LPGA title of her career.

Korda led by three after an eagle at the 14th but closed with back-to-back bogeys in a two-under-par 69 to fall into a tie on nine-under par 275 with fellow American O'Toole, whose five-under 66 was the lowest round of the day.

The cold wind whipping across the scenic Palos Verdes peninsula south of Los Angeles made for a chaotic final round, the gusts moving the balls on some greens and wafting good shots off target.

Australian Gabriela Ruffels and American Alison Lee both held a share of the lead on the front nine before finishing tied for second on 276, Ruffels closing with a one-under 70 and Lee a one-over 72.

Overnight co-leader Shin Ji-yai of South Korea, a former world number one and two-time major winner, was making a rare LPGA appearance on a sponsor's invitation in the tournament hosted by her childhood idol Pak Se-ri.

She carded a two-over 73 to join a group on 277 that also included Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura (70) and American Andrea Lee (68).

"The weekend was brutal," Korda said. "Today was just really tough. But I think that's also the beauty of the game.

"It's fun to play in these conditions and kind of be a little bit more artistic out here."

Korda, one-under after two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, gained valuable ground with a rare birdie at the par-four 12th, where she fired out of the rough to about 12 feet and rolled in the putt to join a tie for the lead on nine-under.

The reigning Olympic champion was alone atop the leaderboard by the time she arrived at the par-five 14, where she reached the green in two and made a testing left-to-right downhill putt for eagle that gave her a three-shot lead on 11-under.

Normal Nelly things

A bogey followed at 15 - where she watched the wind push her ball off the green. Unable to convert a long eagle effort from the fringe, she settled for birdie at the par-five 16th, but she bogeyed 17 and 18.

"Once I made the eagle, I got maybe a little nervous where I kind of got a little ahead of myself and started making some mistakes," Korda said.

"I seem to always make it interesting ... just doing normal Nelly things, making it interesting."

O'Toole, meanwhile, was finishing strong, her birdies at 16 and 17 keeping her within striking distance and a long par-saving putt at the last enough to put her in a play-off.

"I can't be more proud to be in this position," said O'Toole, who had five birdies and an eagle along with two bogeys in her round.

"That was actually my first play-off ever, so I really enjoyed it. I came from behind and gave it my best chance. I can't be more proud."

O'Toole, who claimed her only LPGA title at the Women's Scottish Open in 2021, said she realized she could be headed to a play-off when Korda's ball raced through the green at 18.

"That's a really hard up and down," she said.

Mentions
GolfFIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship LPGA TourKorda NellyO'Toole RyannLee AlisonRuffels GabrielaJi YuaiKo LydiaLee AndreaSuwannapura Jasmine
Related Articles
Korda beats Ko in play-off hole to win LPGA Drive On title
Superb Bailey Tardy sweeps to maiden victory at Blue Bay LPGA
Lee leads LPGA Blue Bay by one shot after flawless opening round
Show more
Golf
Svensson out-duels Kiradech in three-hole playoff to win in Singapore
Eagle-eyed Keith Mitchell grabs two-shot lead at the PGA Valspar Championship
Stewart Cink among five sharing lead at darkness-halted Valspar Championship
Kevin Streelman grabs one-shot lead at PGA Tour's Valspar Championship
Tiger Woods listed in field for next month's Masters tournament
Jon Rahm 'comfortable' with LIV move but 'hard' not to defend titles
Scheffler becomes first man to win back-to-back Players Championship titles
John Catlin beats David Puig in playoff to win International Series Macau
Schauffele grabs one-stroke lead over Clark at Players Championship
Most Read
Austria and Germany score two of the fastest international goals in history
Gerardo Martino fury after Messi-less Miami thrashed by New York Red Bulls
Andy Murray says watching Carlos Alcaraz play tennis makes him smile
Sun returns to Miami as Swiatek chases 'Sunshine Double', Sabalenka dumped out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings