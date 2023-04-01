Korda beats Ko in play-off hole to win LPGA Drive On title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. LPGA Drive On Championship LPGA Tour
  4. Korda beats Ko in play-off hole to win LPGA Drive On title
Korda beats Ko in play-off hole to win LPGA Drive On title
Nelly Korda of the United States poses with the championship trophy after a victory on the second play-off hole
Nelly Korda of the United States poses with the championship trophy after a victory on the second play-off hole
AFP
Reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda parred the second play-off hole to defeat New Zealand's Lydia Ko and win the Drive On Championship on Sunday for her ninth career LPGA title.

World number four Korda, a 25-year-old hometown hero, closed her round eagle-birdie for the second consecutive day to force a play-off, then outlasted Ko to deny the Seoul-born Kiwi her second victory in as many weeks.

"What a day," Korda said. "I seem to always make it very dramatic and interesting. There's no better feeling than to do it in front of a home crowd.

"Even when I was down, they were so positive and keeping me in it. It was such a grind out there, so back and forth. I never really got anything going. I just can't even believe it."

Korda, the daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, took her first LPGA title since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. Her last worldwide crown came last year in a Ladies European Tour event in London.

Korda and Ko each finished 72 holes on 11-under 273 at Bradenton Country Club. Ko fired a two-under 69 in the final round while Korda shot 73. American Megan Khang was third on 276.

Korda clung to a one-stroke lead after a bogey at 14, then sent her tee shot into water at the par-3 15th and made double bogey.

Ko eagled the par-5 17th and Korda made another bogey at 16 to fall three adrift and even Korda figured she was beaten.

"I honestly thought the tournament was over going into 17 and I just kind of gave myself a chance," Korda said. "I knew if I rolled that eagle in I had to birdie the last hole."

Korda sank an eagle putt from the fringe at the 17th to climb within one of Ko, who sank a clutch five-foot par putt at 18 to stay in front.

Korda needed only the second birdie of the day at the course's toughest hole, 18, but she had finished eagle-birdie on Saturday.

At the 18th, Korda smacked her approach inches from the hole and tapped in to force the play-off.

On the first play-off hole at 18, Ko pitched from the left rough near the stands to three feet and sank her par putt to extend the play-off.

On the second extra hole, Ko reached the back fringe in two and Korda went over the green.

Korda pitched three feet beyond the hole, Ko came up four feet short then lipped out on her par putt. Moments later, Korda sank her par putt for the triumph.

Hall of Fame eludes Ko

"Hit a good stroke on it. It just broke a little bit more than I thought," Ko said. "The first putt, it's difficult when there's a lot of grain. I honestly didn't think I hit it that far short. I misjudged the slope and the grain of it.

"But I played really solid today. I had a few three-putts and in the end I think that's what cost me the tournament."

With a victory, Ko would have qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame and become the first player since 2010 to win the first two events in an LPGA season.

Ko began the day four adrift and was matter of fact about losing a three-stroke edge.

"To be able to eagle the 17th and have a chance of winning when I was quite a ways behind, it was nice to be in contention again," she said. "I played really well."

Mentions
GolfLPGA Drive On Championship LPGA TourKorda NellyKo LydiaKhang Megan
Related Articles
Nelly Korda thriving at home as she leads Drive On Championship
Matthieu Pavon takes historic PGA Tour triumph at Torrey Pines
Late eagle lifts Stephan Jaeger to PGA Tour lead at Torrey Pines
Show more
Golf
LIV Golf looking to crash Las Vegas Super Bowl party
Nick Dunlap rises to top amateur world rankings after American Express triumph
McIlroy and Homa join LPGA's Thompson and Zhang in The Match
Edoardo Molinari named as Europe's first vice-captain for 2025 Ryder Cup
Amateur Nick Dunlap mulls future after breakthrough PGA Tour win
Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur to win PGA Tour event since 1991
Most Read
Football Tracker: D.R. Congo send Egypt home after dramatic clash, Atletico beat Valencia
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG linked with Newcastle's Guimaraes
FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry
Daniil Medvedev philosophical about another Grand Slam final loss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings