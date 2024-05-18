Scottie Scheffler chasing Xander Schauffele as third round begins at Valhalla

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. PGA Championship PGA Tour
  4. Scottie Scheffler chasing Xander Schauffele as third round begins at Valhalla

Scottie Scheffler chasing Xander Schauffele as third round begins at Valhalla

Updated
Scheffler is chasing down Schauffele
Scheffler is chasing down SchauffeleReuters
PGA Championship leader Xander Schauffele (30) got his third round underway on Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky where Scottie Scheffler (27) hopes to make another move a day after being released from jail.

World number one Scheffler put himself into the mix on Friday shortly after being arrested on four counts, including second-degree assault of a police officer, after what he said was a "big misunderstanding" as he tried to enter Valhalla.

Scheffler, who extended his streak to 42 consecutive rounds at par-or-better on Friday, went out in the penultimate group under partly cloudy skies at Valhalla where there is a chance of rain later in the day.

Chasing back-to-back major titles and a fifth win in six starts, Masters champion Scheffler opened with a par.

Schauffele, whose 12-under total matched the lowest 36-hole score in relation to par at a PGA Championship, is seeking his first major title in his 28th start at one of golf's blue-riband events.

LIV Golf's Koepka, looking to become the PGA Championship's first repeat winner since he successfully defended the title in 2019, started the day five shots off the lead and covered his opening three holes in one over par.

World number two Rory McIlroy, eager to snap a 10-year major drought and who arrived at Valhalla among the favourites, began the day seven shots behind Schauffele and was level par after his opening five holes.

Jordan Spieth, seeking to become the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, began the day eight shots adrift of Schauffele and eagled the par-five seventh to get to two under through eight holes.

Mentions
GolfPGA Championship PGA TourSchauffele XanderScheffler ScottieMcIlroy RorySpieth Jordan
Related Articles
Scheffler three back of leader Schauffele after early-morning arrest
Updated
Scheffler charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World's best come together at Masters in bid for prestigious Green Jacket
Show more
Golf
Schauffele in front at PGA Championship as Scheffler slips back and Lowry lurks
Scottie Scheffler's attorney denies golfer assaulted police officer
Tiger Woods packing his bags after disastrous PGA Championship outing
Editors' Picks: Title deciders in England and Turkey plus a historic heavyweight bout
Xander Schauffele equals record-low major round to lead PGA Championship
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Five storylines to follow at this week's PGA Championship in Kentucky
Most Read
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Roberto de Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of Premier League season
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Southampton on their way to Wembley after play-off win over West Brom

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings