Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing

Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing

Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics
Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris OlympicsProfimedia
World number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) will not play at the Paris Olympics in order to focus on her health and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments, the twice Grand Slam champion said on Monday.

The Belarusian won the Australian Open in January, but was knocked out by 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarter-finals this month.

"Especially with all the struggles I've been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health," Sabalenka told reporters at the Berlin Ladies Open.

"It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health.

"I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts."

Sabalenka will next be action against Russian Daria Kasatkina in the last 16 in Berlin.

The Paris Olympics run from July 26th-August 11th.

Mentions
TennisSabalenka ArynaOlympic GamesOlympic Games WTA - SinglesBerlin WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Murray to headline Britain team at Paris Olympics but Emma Raducanu misses out
World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics
Rafael Nadal to skip upcoming Wimbledon to prepare for Paris Olympics
Show more
Tennis
Holger Rune stunned by Australian Jordan Thompson in Queen's first round
Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, says Andy Murray
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov through at Queen's, Rune and Ostapenko suffer surprise defeats
French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season
Raducanu beaten by Boulter in all British semi at Nottingham
Draper claims maiden ATP title with victory against Berrettini
Alex de Minaur beats Sebastian Korda to capture title in 's-Hertogenbosch
Tennis Tracker: Boulter beats Pliskova for Nottingham title on bumper day of finals
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Bellingham header sees England edge to nervy win over Serbia
Transfer News LIVE: Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla, Napoli issue Kvaratskhelia statement
EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings