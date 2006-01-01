World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics

World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics

Sinner is set to play at the Paris Olympics
Sinner is set to play at the Paris OlympicsAFP
Newly crowned world number one Jannik Sinner (22) will play singles as well as doubles alongside Lorenzo Musetti (22) at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said Friday.

Sinner will compete at an Olympics for the first time on the clay courts of Roland Garros where he made the semi-finals of the French Open last week.

Sinner has claimed three titles in 2024, his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Rotterdam and Miami.

Sinner, 30th-ranked Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, the world number 34, and 41st-ranked Luciano Darderi will play singles in Paris.

In doubles, the Sinner-Musetti pairing will be joined by French Open runners-up Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli.

The Italian women's team features French Open finalist and seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 43rd-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto and world number 68 Lucia Bronzetti.

Paolini and Sara Errani will play doubles after the duo made the women's final at Roland Garros last week.

Mentions
TennisSinner JannikMusetti LorenzoPaolini JasmineOlympic Games
Related Articles
Sabalenka and Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Rafael Nadal to skip upcoming Wimbledon to prepare for Paris Olympics
Britain's Andy Murray casts doubt over Olympic Games participation
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Berrettini findng form, Osaka falls to narrow defeat
'Life's great' for Roger Federer as he launches retirement documentary
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur wins first grass match of year, Shelton & Pegula suffer defeats
Osaka powers into last-eight of Wimbledon warm-up in the Netherlands
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Musetti get grass-court seasons off to winning starts
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United make Branthwaite bid
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024
How recent host nations have fared in European Championship openers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings