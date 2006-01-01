World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics

Sinner is set to play at the Paris Olympics

Newly crowned world number one Jannik Sinner (22) will play singles as well as doubles alongside Lorenzo Musetti (22) at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said Friday.

Sinner will compete at an Olympics for the first time on the clay courts of Roland Garros where he made the semi-finals of the French Open last week.

Sinner has claimed three titles in 2024, his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Rotterdam and Miami.

Sinner, 30th-ranked Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, the world number 34, and 41st-ranked Luciano Darderi will play singles in Paris.

In doubles, the Sinner-Musetti pairing will be joined by French Open runners-up Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli.

The Italian women's team features French Open finalist and seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 43rd-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto and world number 68 Lucia Bronzetti.

Paolini and Sara Errani will play doubles after the duo made the women's final at Roland Garros last week.