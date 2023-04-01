Bryson DeChambeau shoots rare 58 to seal LIV Golf Greenbrier victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. LIV Golf
  4. Bryson DeChambeau shoots rare 58 to seal LIV Golf Greenbrier victory
Bryson DeChambeau shoots rare 58 to seal LIV Golf Greenbrier victory
DeChambeau's rare 58 delivers LIV Golf Greenbrier win
DeChambeau's rare 58 delivers LIV Golf Greenbrier win
AFP
Bryson DeChambeau (29), the 2020 US Open champion, fired the lowest round in LIV Golf history on Sunday, shooting a 12-under par 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.

The American had 13 birdies against a lone bogey to finish on 23-under 187 for the 54-hole event at the resort in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia.

That was enough for a six-stroke victory over Chile's Mito Pereira, who fired a closing 63.

DeChambeau's score at the Old White course on the upstart Saudi-backed circuit matched the lowest round in US PGA Tour history, the 12-under 58 fired by American Jim Furyk in 2016 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The Old White hosted a PGA event from 2010 to 2019 and Australian Stuart Appleby fired a 59 in the final round of the inaugural event to win the title.

DeChambeau birdied 22 of his last 34 holes on The Old White for his first victory since the 2021 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

DeChambeau opened with back-to-back birdies, reeled off four in a row starting at the fourth hole, took his lone bogey at the par-3 eighth but followed with back-to-back birdies at nine and 10.

He birdied the par-5 12th then closed with consecutive birdies at the par-3 15th, par-4 16th and par-5 17th, knocking in a six-foot putt, and the par-3 18th, where he sank a long putt from over a ridge in rainy conditions then jumped for joy and pumped his right fist in celebration.

DeChambeau opened Friday with a 68 and matched the prior all-time low round in LIV's two-season history with a 61 on Saturday to pull within a stroke of 36-hole US co-leaders Matthew Wolff and David Puig.

Mentions
GolfDeChambeau BrysonLIV Golf
Related Articles
LIV to continue as scheduled in 2024 despite PGA merger, says Dustin Johnson
'It does stink a little bit', DeChambeau feels for PGA Tour players after LIV merger
British Open champion Cameron Smith optimistic after PGA Tour-LIV merger
Show more
Golf
Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel share the lead at Wyndham Championship
Russell Henley maintains his one-stroke lead at Wyndham Championship
Late eagle lifts Henley to Wyndham lead as Scott starts strong
Jose Maria Olazabal named Team Europe's fourth Ryder Cup vice-captain
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour's policy board as sixth player director
Lee Hodges marches to his first US PGA Tour title at 3M Open
Ankle injury forces 'gutted' Tom Kim out of Wyndham Championship title defence
Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model this September
Unflappable Harman: The hunter who refused to be hunted on his way to Open glory
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Sweden prevail on penalties to knock the United States out of the World Cup
Derby Week: Head to the seaside or to the football? In Croatia, they offer both
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |