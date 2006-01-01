England's Tyrrell Hatton wins first LIV Golf title at Nashville

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. LIV Golf Nashville - Individual LIV Golf
  4. England's Tyrrell Hatton wins first LIV Golf title at Nashville

England's Tyrrell Hatton wins first LIV Golf title at Nashville

Hatton wins his first LIV Golf title
Hatton wins his first LIV Golf titleAFP
England's Tyrrell Hatton (32) fired a six-under par 65 in Sunday's final round to capture LIV Golf Nashville, winning his first title since jumping to the Saudi-backed series in January.

Hatton finished on 19-under 194 after 54 holes at The Grove to defeat compatriot Sam Horsfeld by six strokes.

The Englishman birdied three of the last five holes and had eight birdies and two bogeys in capturing the title.

A third-place pack on 12-under included Chile's Joaquin Niemann, Spain's Jon Rahm, England's Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau, the American who won his second major title a week ago at the US Open at Pinehurst.

The victory marked the first professional title for Hatton since the January 2021 Abu Dhabi Championship, the most recent of his six DP World Tour triumphs.

Hatton's lone US PGA Tour victory came at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Niemann remains the overall LIV Golf season leader followed by Rahm with Hatton in third.

In the team competition, Hatton and Rahm led Legion XIII to victory at 40-under par, defeating DeChambeau's Crushers by five strokes. Crushers remained just ahead of Legion atop the season team standings.

The next LIV Golf event is in Spain at Valderrama on July 12-14.

Mentions
GolfLIV Golf Nashville - Individual LIV GolfHatton TyrrellRahm JonNiemann Joaquin
Related Articles
Tiger Woods and world's top 100 named in PGA Championship field
Steele holds off Oosthuizen to win maiden LIV Golf title in Adelaide
Pavon grabs one-stroke US Open lead with sizzling start at Pinehurst
Show more
Golf
Yang and Schmelzel share Women's PGA lead but Korda misses cut
Bogey-free Kim keeps lead at Travelers with Scheffler second
Jay Monahan says Rory McIlroy break 'exactly' what he should do
Tiger Woods to get special exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events
Scottie Scheffler heads star-studded US quartet for Olympic Games
Rory McIlroy to take a break from golf after US Open heartbreak
DeChambeau 'frustrated' not to be part of Team USA at Paris Olympics
McIlroy silence speaks volumes after late-round US Open collapse
Bryson DeChambeau holds nerve to see off McIlroy and win US Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Chelsea closing in on David
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open
Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings