England's Tyrrell Hatton wins first LIV Golf title at Nashville

England's Tyrrell Hatton (32) fired a six-under par 65 in Sunday's final round to capture LIV Golf Nashville, winning his first title since jumping to the Saudi-backed series in January.

Hatton finished on 19-under 194 after 54 holes at The Grove to defeat compatriot Sam Horsfeld by six strokes.

The Englishman birdied three of the last five holes and had eight birdies and two bogeys in capturing the title.

A third-place pack on 12-under included Chile's Joaquin Niemann, Spain's Jon Rahm, England's Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau, the American who won his second major title a week ago at the US Open at Pinehurst.

The victory marked the first professional title for Hatton since the January 2021 Abu Dhabi Championship, the most recent of his six DP World Tour triumphs.

Hatton's lone US PGA Tour victory came at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Niemann remains the overall LIV Golf season leader followed by Rahm with Hatton in third.

In the team competition, Hatton and Rahm led Legion XIII to victory at 40-under par, defeating DeChambeau's Crushers by five strokes. Crushers remained just ahead of Legion atop the season team standings.

The next LIV Golf event is in Spain at Valderrama on July 12-14.