Scheffler four shots clear of chasing pack at Memorial Tournament

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Memorial Tournament PGA Tour
  4. Scheffler four shots clear of chasing pack at Memorial Tournament

Scheffler four shots clear of chasing pack at Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler hit a triple-bogey but nevertheless extended his lead at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Saturday
Scottie Scheffler hit a triple-bogey but nevertheless extended his lead at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on SaturdayAFP
World number one Scottie Scheffler (27) will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Memorial Tournament after battling to a one-under-par third-round 71 on Saturday.

Despite a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth and two other bogeys, including one on the 18th, Scheffler retained a comfortable cushion at Muirfield Village after 54 holes.

The American is 10 under for the tournament, four strokes clear of Collin Morikawa, Austria's Sepp Straka and Canada's Adam Hadwin, who are all tied for second on six under.

Morikawa and Straka moved up Saturday's leaderboard after both carding four-under-par 68s, with first-round leader Hadwin staying in touch with a level-par 72 for a second consecutive round.

Newly crowned PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is six off the lead on four under after a third-round 71, tied for fifth with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg who finished with a 72.

But the chasing pack may be left ruing the failure to make inroads to Scheffler's overnight lead of three shots.

The leader started smoothly enough with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes but found the water on par-five third to finish with a bogey six.

He regained that shot at the next hole with his third birdie of the day, but then imploded with a triple-bogey on the ninth.

After slashing his tee shot out of bounds to incur a penalty, Scheffler eventually reached the green but was left with a long putt for a double bogey, which duly rolled wide for his triple.

That left Scheffler at one over for the round at the turn, offering a chink of daylight for his pursuers, but in typical fashion, he regrouped and bagged three birdies down the stretch before a bogey five on 18 left him one under for the day.

Scheffler revealed afterwards that he had remained calm after his triple-bogey nightmare on the ninth.

"I was just frustrated," Scheffler revealed. "I feel like I hadn't hit many shots at all today off line and I had a triple on my card and I was all of a sudden one over par.

"I was definitely frustrated with the break, but overall I was like, I'm still swinging it really good, I didn't need to change anything, I just need to stay in the right frame of mind.

"I'm going to go out tomorrow and try and have a good round of golf, keep my head down and stay in my own little world out there.

"I'm not going to really pay any attention to what anybody else is doing out there, I'm just going to try and do my best."

Solid as they come

Scheffler's playing partner Hadwin meanwhile was left impressed at how the world number one had remained unflustered during a round that threatened to unravel after the triple-bogey.

"He's as solid as they come," Hadwin said. "He's the No. 1 player in the world for a reason, and he's far and above the No. 1 player in the world, I believe, especially after watching today.

"I don't expect him to lose this golf tournament - so one of us is going to have to make a run tomorrow."

Hadwin cautioned though that Scheffler's pursuers would need to be cautious.

"It's hard to be too aggressive around this place. You do that and you start chasing birdies and you'll shoot 80 before you even know it."

Mentions
GolfMemorial Tournament PGA TourScheffler ScottieHadwin AdamMorikawa CollinStraka SeppAberg LudvigSchauffele Xander
Related Articles
Adam Hadwin bounces back to lead Scheffler in first round of Memorial Tournament
Top-ranked Scheffler seizes three-stroke lead at PGA Memorial
Scottie Scheffler takes one stroke lead into bid for fourth win of year
Show more
Golf
Rahm withdraws from LIV event in Houston with injury ahead of US Open
PGA Tour says more progress made in talks with Saudi Public Investment Fund
Scheffler and Schauffele well-fancied at upcoming US Open at Pinehurst
Xander Schauffele excited to defend Olympic gold as Memorial looms
MacIntyre gets tearful Canadian Open win with father as caddie
Yuka Saso powers home to win second US Women's Open crown
Closing charge lifts Scotsman Robert MacIntyre to Canadian Open lead
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, interest in Lukaku building
Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open with crushing victory over Paolini
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings