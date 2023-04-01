Viktor Hovland caddies for former teammate day after Memorial Tournament triumph

Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win of his PGA Tour career, Norwegian world number five Viktor Hovland (25) was caddying on Monday for a former college teammate who is looking to secure a spot in next week's US Open.

Hovland earned his fourth PGA Tour title on Sunday and first on US soil at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, and will now caddie for Zach Bauchou in Monday's 36-hole qualifier in nearby Columbus.

With Hovland on his bag, Bauchou was playing at Lakes Golf & Country Club and Brookside Golf & Country Club in a bid to make it through the final stage of US Open qualifying.

Bauchou and Hovland were teammates on Oklahoma State University's national championship-winning squad in 2018.

Hovland, who finished joint runner-up at last month's PGA Championship, will be making his fifth US Open appearance next week at Los Angeles Country Club.