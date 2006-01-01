Advertisement
  4. Golf giant Scheffler feels small in Louvre as he soaks up atmosphere

Golf giant Scheffler feels small in Louvre as he soaks up atmosphere

Scheffler practising in Paris
Scheffler practising in Paris
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler (28) conceded that he felt star-struck in the Louvre museum as he took in some of the Paris sights with his family before turning his attention to the men's Olympic competition this week.

Scheffler, who bagged a second US Masters title in April as part of a spectacular six tour successes this year, headlines a U.S. team that also features world number two and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

Like other athletes, Olympic debutant Scheffler is taking advantage of the absence of COVID-restrictions that marked the Tokyo Games to soak up the atmosphere of the host city and watch other sports.

That included a visit to the world's biggest museum on Saturday where was able to roam freely with little attention, he told reporters.

"I could not believe how many people were in there and how big it was," he said of the Louvre during a press conference at Le Golf National, the Olympic venue south of Paris.

"I would say the paintings were something that really took me back," he said, mentioning Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa as part of "one tenth of the museum at most" that he saw.

After a packed season, including a final major of the season in wild Scottish weather at the British Open this month, Scheffler said he enjoyed having his wife and baby boy with him last week as he practiced further south in France before coming up to Paris.

The downtime has also involved seeing some Olympic table tennis, with plans to catch gymnastics on Tuesday before focusing on the August 1-4 men's golf tournament, he added.

Joining his US teammates for practice since Sunday, he praised Schauffele's unchanged down-to-earth nature after the Tokyo gold medallist also had a stellar year with two major titles including the British Open.

As he prepares at the Le Golf National, Scheffler has been able to pick the brains of his caddie Ted Scott, who was part of the US Ryder Cup team that played Europe in 2018 at the same venue.

Scheffler heads a field of 60 players who will compete in a 72-hole stroke play format from Thursday.

