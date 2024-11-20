Jason Day looking to continue resurgence on PGA Tour with more major glory

Day is hoping to push his way back to the top of the PGA Tour

Former world number one Jason Day (37) said on Wednesday his recent resurgence has lit a fire inside him to chase a second major in 2025, a decade after the Australian smashed through the barrier at the PGA Championship.

Day won seven PGA Tour titles in 17 starts across 2015 and 2016. At the time, some predicted the next Tiger Woods may have arrived.

But since capturing his maiden major at Whistling Straits in 2015 he has failed to again taste success at golf's four biggest events, with back injuries severely hampering his career.

The Australian enjoyed a resurgence in 2023, fuelled by swing changes designed to relieve pressure on his lower back.

Day won his 13th PGA Tour title and at last year's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool tied for second.

He has posted four top-10s on the PGA Tour this year and said at Royal Queensland in Brisbane ahead of the Australian PGA Championship: "I feel good about my game.

"A goal (for 2025) is to try and win a major and another goal is to win an elevated (PGA Tour) event.

"The goal for me has always been trying to win all four (majors). I know I definitely have the game to win majors.

"It's just being able to be healthy first and foremost, and then have the swing and the technique to back it up," he added.

"I know that on my day, I'm the best putter in the world and my short game is (great).

"I just need the ball striking to match that. If I can do that, then I definitely have a shot at winning more majors than just my first one."

Day is teeing up this week in the Australian PGA, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, alongside fellow Australian stars Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee.

It is Day's first appearance in his homeland since 2017.

He has faced criticism in the past for only competing domestically twice since 2013, when he won the World Cup of Golf and four years later at the Australian Open.

"I've always wanted to win in Australia and I haven't won as a professional," said the Queensland native.

"I've seen Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy come down and win Australian Opens. It'd be nice for me to do that, especially in Brisbane, where I grew up playing some tournaments at Royal Queensland."