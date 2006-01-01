Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Presidents Cup PGA Tour
  4. Mike Weir adds Canadian flavour to Presidents Cup as US leave out Justin Thomas

Mike Weir adds Canadian flavour to Presidents Cup as US leave out Justin Thomas

Corey Conners lines up a putt
Corey Conners lines up a puttChristopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports
Mike Weir (54) named fellow Canadians Corey Conners (32), Taylor Pendrith (33) and Mackenzie Hughes (33) to his International Team for this month's Presidents Cup on home soil while matchplay specialist Justin Thomas (31) was notably left off the US squad on Tuesday.

The Canadian trio were added as captain's picks along with South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Korea's Kim Si-woo and Australia's Min Woo Lee to the 12-player team that will face Jim Furyk's powerhouse US side from September 26-29 in Montreal.

This marks the first time in Presidents Cup history in which three Canadian players will compete for the International Team.

Of the six captain's picks, Hughes and Lee are first-time participants, with Kim making his Presidents Cup debut in 2017, and Bezuidenhout, Conners and Pendrith doing so in 2022.

Pendrith earned the first win of his PGA Tour career at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and had five other top-10 finishes in 2024 while advancing to the Tour Championship for the first time. Conners and Hughes each had three top-10 finishes this year.

In 2024, Bezuidenhout had a runner-up finish at The American Express, Kim had a pair of top-10 finishes and Lee enjoyed the best finishes of his PGA Tour career with matching T2 efforts at the Cognizant Classic and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Furyk followed the US Presidents Cup team standings to the letter in rounding out his squad by naming Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Max Homa as his captain's picks.

This will be the third Presidents Cup team for Finau, second for Bradley, Burns and Homa while Harman and Henley are making their debuts.

Thomas, who has played three times each in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, did not make the team despite qualifying for last week's Tour Championship where he would have placed seventh if all 30 players in the field started at level par.

The two-time major champion was a controversial Ryder Cup captain's pick last year by Zach Johnson, who selected him over players higher in the standings despite a lacklustre season in which he missed the season-ending playoffs.

The 2024 edition of the Presidents Cup, a biennial event that pits a US team against a lineup of international players from outside Europe, will be played from September 26-29.

The US are 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style competition with their only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

Mentions
GolfPresidents Cup PGA TourJustin ThomasTaylor PendrithCorey ConnersMackenzie HughesChristiaan BezuidenhoutMin Woo LeeSi Woo KimKeegan BradleySam BurnsTony FinauBrian HarmanRussell HenleyMax Homa
Related Articles
Scottie Scheffler crowns dominant season with FedEx Cup title
PGA Tour's best arrive at new-look East Lake to decide FedEx Cup
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley triumphs in BMW Championship
Show more
Golf
Denmark's Niklas Norgaard survives wobble to win British Masters
Scottie Scheffler takes five-shot lead into final round of Tour Championship
Jordan Spieth focused on rest and rehab after undergoing wrist surgery
Collin Morikawa closes in on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler in pole position for FedEx Cup title at Tour Championship
Lydia Ko says Grand Slam chase could delay any retirement plans
Lewis names Thompson among captain's picks for next month's Solheim Cup
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Al Nassr sign Brazilian winger Angelo from Chelsea
Nearly men Zverev and Dimitrov target US Open semi-finals
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings