Who are the 12 players looking to claim a historic win on European turf for Team US?

Profimedia
A brief look at the 12-man US Ryder Cup team that will face Europe in the biennial competition this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

SAM BURNS

Age: 27

World ranking: 20

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

Burns brings solid match play experience to Rome having won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in March for his fifth career PGA Tour title.

PATRICK CANTLAY

Age: 31

World ranking: 5

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 1, 3-1/2

Cantlay did not find the winner's circle on the PGA Tour this year but possesses a well-rounded game and has been inside the top 10 in the world rankings since June 2021.

Profimedia
Profimedia

WYNDHAM CLARK

Age: 29

World ranking: 10

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

Clark enjoyed a breakout season during which he notched his first PGA Tour win in May followed by his US Open triumph in June at Los Angeles Country Club to become the second player to automatically qualify for the US team.

RICKIE FOWLER

Age: 34

World ranking: 25

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 4, 5-1/2

Fowler, one of the most experienced members of the US team and also one of the sport's most popular personalities, snapped a four-year winless drought in July and returns to the Ryder Cup after not making the 2021 squad.

BRIAN HARMAN

Age: 36

World ranking: 9

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

The reigning British Open champion is one of four rookies on the American squad but is no stranger to match play experience having played on the winning side of the Walker Cup amateur team competition in 2005 and 2009.

MAX HOMA

Age: 32

World ranking: 7

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

After losing his PGA Tour card twice, Homa has shown he is not one to give up, and will undoubtedly draw on the experience he gained from the 2022 Presidents Cup where he went 4-0-0 on his debut.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 33

World ranking: 17

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 3, 6-1/2

The only player from LIV Golf competing at this year's Ryder Cup, Koepka won his third PGA Championship, and fifth major, earlier this year at Oak Hill Country Club.

Profimedia
Profimedia

COLLIN MORIKAWA

Age: 26

World ranking: 19

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 1, 3-1/2

The twice-major champion made a stunning Ryder Cup debut in 2021 when he earned the decisive half-point in a runaway victory and became the first US rookie to go 3-0-0 or better in foursomes and fourballs combined since Larry Nelson in 1979.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Age: 29

World ranking: 6

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 1, 3

The final automatic qualifier on captain Zach Johnson's team, Schauffele boasts a well-rounded game and went 3-1-0 as a Ryder Cup rookie in the US team's 19-9 triumph in 2021.

Profimedia
Profimedia

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

Age: 27

World ranking: 1

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 1, 2-1/2

World number one Scheffler enjoyed one of the more dominant periods in recent history this year, at one point earning seven consecutive top-5 finishes. However, his putter has not been anywhere near as sharp as his tee-to-green game.

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 30

World ranking: 12

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 4, 9-1/2

Spieth has never won a Ryder Cup singles match but is one of the most experienced members of the US team and has competed in 18 matches since 2014, second only to Europe's Rory McIlroy (19) over that time.

Profimedia
Profimedia

JUSTIN THOMAS

Age: 30

World ranking: 24

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 2, 6-1/2

Thomas endured the worst season of his PGA Tour career this year but the twice-major winner still boasts prodigious match play pedigree and was the American team's emotional leader at the last two editions of the Ryder Cup.

Winning is all that counts at the Ryder Cup, but can a draw be just as valuable?
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Volume turned up as Ryder Cup ready for lift-off at Marco Simone Country Club
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome
Updated
When in Rome: The pivotal holes which could decide the fate of the Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice
Ludvig Aberg leads cast of rookies hoping to write special Ryder Cup script
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in style with demolition job
Europe's six straight Ryder Cup home wins as they eye seventh in Rome
