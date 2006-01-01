Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour
  4. England's Skinns sets course record with 60 at PGA Sanderson Championship

England's Skinns sets course record with 60 at PGA Sanderson Championship

David Skinns plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024
David Skinns plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024Raj Mehta / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
England's David Skinns (42) fired a course-record 12-under par 60 on Thursday to grab the lead at the PGA Sanderson Farms Championship.

The Briton, ranked 149th in the world, missed a nine-foot par putt on his final hole, the par-four ninth at Mississippi's Country Club of Jackson, to miss out on a 59.

"It's hard not to be a little bit disappointed because how many nine-footers are you going to get to shoot 59?" Skinns said. "I'm sure I'm not going to get many.

"I really want to just look back on how kind of in control mentally I felt, how I kept attacking. Wasn't really thinking about the future at all, which is kind of the thing I'm going to take away from today."

Skinns, seeking his first PGA victory, opened at 10 with back-to-back birdies, added birdies at 14-17 and the second through fifth holes then added birdies at seven and eight.

"It was just one of those dream days where I was never really in a bad spot," Skinns said. "Those are the ones that you turn around and you're seven-under, you're like, wow, I didn't feel like I did too much. Great to see a couple go in that maybe some days don't."

Skinns settled for a career-low round and took his missed chance for 59 in stride.

"Just broke way more than I thought," Skinns said. "But there were a lot out there I got right, so I'm going to focus on the ones I got right."

Mentions
GolfDavid SkinnsSanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
'Devastating' storm hits Augusta National but Masters will go on
Rory McIlroy hopeful golf's PGA-LIV civil war will be over by end of year
USA's Keegan Bradley unlikely to be Ryder Cup playing captain in 2025
Show more
Golf
USA beat Internationals to secure 10th consecutive Presidents Cup
Angel Hidalgo beats Jon Rahm in play-off to claim Spanish Open
United States take control of Presidents Cup to lead Internationals 11-7
USA beat Internationals in fourballs and lead Presidents Cup 8-6
Internationals flip script in remarkable style to draw level with US at Presidents Cup
Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim spat spices US rout to open Presidents Cup
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
Carlos Alcaraz says he 'got the joy back' after dramatic Beijing title win
Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings