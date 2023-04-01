USA complete clean sweep of Europe in first Solheim Cup session

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Solheim Cup LPGA Tour
  4. USA complete clean sweep of Europe in first Solheim Cup session
USA complete clean sweep of Europe in first Solheim Cup session
Solheim Cup team US golfer Cheyenne Knight hits her tee shot
Solheim Cup team US golfer Cheyenne Knight hits her tee shot
AFP
Lexi Thompson starred as the United States romped to a clean sweep of the opening morning foursomes against Europe at the Solheim Cup in Spain on Friday.

Aiming to prevent Europe from claiming a third straight title, Stacy Lewis's American team went into the match as underdogs but romped into a 4-0 lead.

It is the first time since 2009 that the USA have won the opening session.

Thompson and Megan Khang set the tone in the top match, winning the opening three holes against European rookies Linn Grant and Maja Stark.

The Swedish pair, who had never lost as a foursomes pairing as amateurs, fought back to level the match with five holes to play.

Solheim Cup team Europe golfer Maja Stark hits her tee shot
AFP

But Thompson, who has endured a poor season, rose to the occasion and made a vital 15-foot birdie putt at the 15th and another win at 17th closed out a 2 and 1 victory.

"It was a real honour to get to hit the first tee shot and Megan and I just kept swinging it well and we had a lot of fun," said the 28 year-old.

"It's great to get a first point on the board."

The second match was close all the way, but a winning birdie from Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee at the 17th proved decisive and was good enough for a one-hole win over Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall.

The European pair had never lost in four previous Solheim Cup outings.

Solheim Cup team US golfer Lexi Thompson lines up a putt
AFP

The third match was also nip and tuck but Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz sneaked a one-up victory over the experienced Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire.

In the final match, Ally Ewing and rookie Cheyenne Knight trounced Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 5 and 4.

Hull, playing in her sixth Solheim Cup, was struggling with neck and upper back pain and was worked on by the physiotherapist on the practice range.

She suffered even more agony on the course as the pair struggled to make pars and were six down at the turn and even a win at the 12th couldn't stop the rot.

"It's a wonderful start," said Ewing. "But we know Europe will keep fighting."

American captain Lewis said: "I couldn't ask for anything more.

"I'm pleased the way the team have believed in me. We'll be sticking to more of the same in the afternoon."

Mentions
GolfSolheim Cup LPGA TourThompson LexiKhang MeganLewis StacyEwing AllyHull CharleyGrant LinnStark MajaBoutier CelineCorpuz AllisenHall GeorgiaKang DanielleKorda NellyLee AndreaMaguire LeonaNordqvist AnnaKnight CheyennePedersen EmilyParsons Mary
Related Articles
Megan Khang's hot streak fires her into lead in Vancouver
American Ally Ewing cards 68 to lead the Women's British Open by one shot
China's Yin Ruoning becomes women's golf world number one
Show more
Golf
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
Key trio's absence won't hurt Europe's Ryder Cup hopes, says Paul Azinger
Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup
Gary Woodland resting after succesful surgery to remove brain tumor
Theegala fends off Thomas to claim maiden PGA Tour victory in California
New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship
Ludvig Aberg takes a two-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth
Sahith Theegala edges into two-stroke lead at PGA Fortinet Championship
Theegala and Kim lead PGA Fortinet Championship at halfway stage
Most Read
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Europa League roundup: Liverpool come from behind against LASK in opening group match
Tottenham's huge improvement under Postecoglou faces acid test at Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings