Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Solheim Cup LPGA Tour
  4. USA reclaim Solheim Cup with victory over Europe in Gainesville

USA reclaim Solheim Cup with victory over Europe in Gainesville

Updated
Lilia Vu of Team USA plays her shot from the fifth tee during Foursomes matches against Team Europe during the second round of the Solheim Cup
Lilia Vu of Team USA plays her shot from the fifth tee during Foursomes matches against Team Europe during the second round of the Solheim CupAaron Doster-Imagn Images
Lilia Vu (26) secured the Solheim Cup for the United States on Sunday in Gainesville, Virginia, when she clinched half a point in her match against Europe's Albane Valenzuela (26) that took the hosts to the 14-1/2 target they needed to regain the trophy.

The USA needed 4-1/2 points from the 12 singles matches and wins for Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, Allisen Corpuz and a half-point each from Andrea Lee and Lauren Coughlin set the stage for Vu, who sealed it with just two other matches on the course.

"I mean, this has been everything. I have a picture of the US team winning the Solheim Cup a while back, so it's on my wall in my room," said Vu.

"So this is a dream of mine, and so happy that I was able to do that for them."

Vu trailed Valenzuela with two holes to play as Europe mounted a fierce charge on the final day but the American capped her round with a pair of birdies, including at the last where she tapped in after a brilliant approach shot.

It marked the Americans' first win in the biennial match-play competition since 2017 and denied Europe from lifting the Solheim Cup trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

The triumph did not come without some sweating as Europe, who trailed 10-6 to start the day and needed a record-equaling comeback to retain the Solheim Cup, struck first when England's Charley Hull beat world number one Nelly Korda 6&4.

While the USA won three of the next four matches, Europe refused to back down and eventually pulled to within 14-11 with three matches left on the course before Vu secured the win after Valenzuela was unable to sink her 30-foot birdie putt at 18.

"I mean, we gave them a run for their money. I don't think anyone expected us to be here at 2:30 and to still have a chance," said European captain Suzann Pettersen.

"It's kind of hard to believe that we actually had a chance with kind of that poor of a start, giving them such a head start."

Lexi Thompson, playing in her seventh and potentially last Solheim Cup, had a chance to secure the winning point but missed a 12-foot birdie at the 18th before Coughlin missed a 15-footer at the same hole and settled for a half point.

"It really could have gone either way," said US captain Stacy Lewis.

"It's crazy there at the end kind of how it all unfolded. I was just hoping and praying it went our way."

The USA lead the overall Solheim Cup series 11-7-1, with the one tie coming last year in Spain. The 2026 edition of the Solheim Cup will be at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Mentions
GolfSolheim Cup LPGA TourAlbane ValenzuelaLilia VuEurope WUSA WAllisen CorpuzLauren CoughlinMegan KhangAndrea LeeRose ZhangCharley HullNelly KordaStacy LewisSuzann PettersenLexi Thompson
Related Articles
USA grab commanding 10-6 Solheim Cup lead over holders Europe
Nelly Korda rally keeps US ahead of Europe by four at Solheim Cup
Nelly Korda leads USA to 6-2 lead over Europe at Solheim Cup
Show more
Golf
McIlroy denied by Hojgaard's brilliant finish to win Irish Open
Tiger Woods undergoes successful lower back surgery in Florida
'Job done' for Rory McIlroy as he targets Irish Open glory
Rory McIlroy in contention at Irish Open after strong finish
Jon Rahm eyes DP World Tour events despite LIV-related sanctions
Relaxed USA will try to end European run at Solheim Cup
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings