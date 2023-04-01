Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

Keegan Bradley (37) matched the low round of the day with a 7-under 63 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead after 54 holes at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Bradley moved 13 spots up the leaderboard to sit in first alongside Grayson Murray, who carded a 6-under 64. The duo is now at 14-under 196 headed into Sunday's fourth and final round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Sam Stevens was one of two golfers to share low-round honors with Bradley on Saturday, with his 63 giving him sole possession of third, one stroke off the lead.

Canada's Ben Silverman (64 on Saturday), Japan's Taiga Semikawa (66), Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (67), Chris Kirk (67) and Byeong Hun An of South Korea (68) are struck in a five-way tie for fourth.

An was one of the co-leaders heading into Saturday's action along with Austin Eckroat and China's Carl Yuan. Eckroat slipped into a tie for ninth with a third-round 69, while Yuan fell even further with an even-par 70 that has him T13.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo skyrocketed 46 spots on the leaderboard thanks to 63, putting him into a tie for ninth with Eckroat and two others.