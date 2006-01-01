Bryson DeChambeau bites back after horror start at the Open

Bryson DeChambeau (30) arrived at this week's British Open as one of the hottest players in the game but he was left somewhat dumbfounded after battling through Thursday's opening round at a windswept Royal Troon.

Last month's US Open champion, DeChambeau bogeyed three of his first four holes amid rain squalls and ran up a double-bogey at the sixth on the way to a five-over 76 that could have been even worse.

The American's singular moment of joy came at the par-five 16th, where he struck a massive tee shot 358 yards, rifled an iron on to the green and coolly sank the eagle putt from 55 feet.

As loud applause echoed around the green, DeChambeau tipped his cap before pumping his fist in celebration after improving his round from an ugly seven over to five over.

After parring the final two holes and signing his card, DeChambeau told reporters he had struggled with his driver and three-wood but that he was delighted by the tenacity he had shown in challenging conditions.

"I'm just proud of the way I persevered today," he said. "Shoot, man, I could have thrown in the towel after nine (holes) and I could have been like, 'I'm going home'. It's a difficult test out here.

"But no, I've got a chance tomorrow. I'm excited for the challenge. If I have some putts go in and hit some shots the way I know how to and figure out this equipment stuff, I'll be good."

The long-hitting DeChambeau, who has earned the nickname "The Scientist" because of his love of the technical part of the game.

"In colder, firmer conditions, the golf ball is not compressing as much for me, so it's probably something along those lines," he said.

"I felt like I was swinging it somewhat okay today. The ball wasn't coming off in that window that I normally see, so it was a weird day for me."

World number nine DeChambeau was oozing confidence when he arrived at Troon this week. He has played better than anyone in this year's majors, having tied for sixth at the Masters and finished second at the PGA Championship before winning his second U.S. Open crown last month.

Terrible start

However, he made a terrible start with three bogeys in the first four holes, missing three putts from within seven feet.

"Just rub of the green," DeChambeau said. "It's frustrating, but look, at the end of the day, it's golf. I'm going to go figure it out."

Worse was to follow at the par-five sixth where he ran up a double-bogey after missing the fairway, barely getting out with his second shot and pulling his third even further left.

DeChambeau also bogeyed the Postage Stamp hole, the par-three eighth, before reaching the turn in six-over 42.

At this point, the rain had eased but the prevailing wind at Royal Troon - which usually blows into the players' faces for eight of the last nine holes - was now coming in from behind.

DeChambeau did well to par the next five holes, especially the 10th where his tee shot ended up under the grandstand behind the seventh green.

He was fortunate to get free relief due to the grandstand structure before hitting a superb second shot over the heads of spectators to 24 feet.

As the fans yelled out, initially in shock and then in amazement, DeChambeau said with a smile: "I told you guys to move back!"

The American, known for being something of a showman, was greeted warmly by the crowds over the closing holes.

Shouts of "C'mon Bryson" and "Let's go Bryson" were prevalent from young boys but the fans got their biggest opportunity to cheer as DeChambeau played the 572-yard 16th.

After taking on the burn which crosses the fairway some 310 yards out, he powered his tee shot a good 40 yards beyond that point and that triggered "Woos!" and "Wows!" from the fans.

Still standing on the tee box, DeChambeau gazed into the distance and asked his caddie with a smile: "See that?"

When he sank his monster eagle putt on the 16th green, the crowd erupted in loud cheers, knowing DeChambeau might just have played his way back into the tournament.