Home favourite Robert MacIntyre relaxed ahead of Open tilt

Robert MacIntyre (27) concedes he went pretty wild after his landmark Scottish Open win last week but victory at this week's Open Championship would take the celebrations to a new level.

MacIntyre became the first Scot to win the Scottish Open for 25 years at The Renaissance Club on Sunday. It is also 25 years since Paul Lawrie lifted the Claret Jug.

Since Lawrie's surprise Open triumph in 1999 at Carnoustie, Britain has endured a barren spell at the world's oldest major, with only Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy triumphing.

MacIntyre will be a genuine contender though at Troon and none of the other 157 players teeing it up on Thursday will have more vocal support than the man from Oban.

"I'm not a big drinker, but when you get moments like that that's a childhood dream and a lifetime goal and you've got family and friends there that have backed you since you were a young kid, I think it was quite right to go absolutely wild," MacIntyre said of last week's victory.

"I think we done a good job of that."

MacIntyre has quickly re-focused for the start of The Open and said he will adopt the same relaxed mindset.

"Last week I was absolutely chilled out. All week I was as relaxed as I've ever been for the Scottish Open, for a golf tournament, to be honest. There was no nerves," he told reporters. "There was nothing going on.

"Coming here, it's the exact same again. I'm very relaxed and enjoying time with friends and family back at the house when I'm not on the golf course and enjoying time with my team when I'm on the golf course.

"It's just about getting in that position on Sunday and seeing where the cards fall. Obviously last week they fell my way. My job is to go out there, fight as hard as I can, try my best, and hopefully get in a position where I have a chance."

England's wait for an Open champion goes back even further - to Nick Faldo's victory in 1992.

One of those trying to put that right is Tommy Fleetwood who was right in contention on his local course last year in Hoylake but eventually faded on the final day to finish tied for 10th.

Fleetwood, who finished third at the Masters, said it is hard to fathom why British players have struggled.

"It just doesn't seem to happen," he told reporters. "Who knows if one breaks through and then there comes a flood of British winners. I think you look at tournaments that didn't quite go the way of some British players in the past.

"It's a strange one because you think for all of us we grow up, especially on the amateur circuit, playing a lot of links golf, and we've had some phenomenal golfers over the years.

"It's not that easy. There's always a lot of great golfers. But it's hard. You can't really put any rhyme or reason to it. It's just the way it's been. Hopefully that streak can end."