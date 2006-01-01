Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. McIlroy eyes some sun and a break after missing cut at blustery British Open

McIlroy eyes some sun and a break after missing cut at blustery British Open

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the British Open
Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the British OpenAFP
Rory McIlroy (35) said his mind had turned to where to go on holiday next week for the final 14 holes of his round on Friday after a disastrous start ensured he missed the British Open cut.

McIlroy ended a torrid two days at Royal Troon on 11 over par with the projected cut set to be at six over in blustery conditions on Scotland's west coast.

A seven-over-par opening round left the world number two with work to do and he was never in contention to reach the weekend after dropping six shots in four holes between the third and the sixth, including a triple-bogey eight at the fourth.

"That four-hole stretch to start off is what cost me," said the Northern Irishman. "Twenty-two holes into the event and I'm thinking about where I'm going to go on vacation next week."

It is only the second time in 15 majors that McIlroy has failed to make the cut.

But his 10-year wait to add to his four majors will now stretch into 2025 at least.

The 35-year-old steadied the ship with seven consecutive pars before holing a chip from the green-side bunker at 14 for his first birdie of the day.

He picked up another shot at the 16th but still fell five short of the projected cut.

McIlroy is far from the only big name to struggle with seven of the world's top 12 set to miss the weekend.

"When the wind died down a little bit - it was still strong enough out there - but when it became at least manageable for me, I started to play better," he added.

"I played the last 12 in a couple under par and actually felt a little more comfortable over my shots.

"But when the wind gets that strong and you haven't played in wind like that for quite a while, sometimes it's just hard to adapt."

McIlroy's attention now turns to trying to win Olympic gold for Ireland at Le Golf National in Paris from August 1st.

"I feel like I say this every Open Championship, but it's not as if we only play four events a year," he said.

"There's still a few things there's left to play for. Obviously the majors have come and gone, but (I have) to sort of refocus and try to reset for the Olympics, which will be another cool experience, and try to play well there."

McIlroy will also have a rooting interest over the weekend as his close friend and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry leads by two shots.

Lowry's only previous major win came in Northern Ireland at Portrush in 2019.

"He relishes these conditions," said McIlroy. "The Open Championship is his favourite tournament in the world. He gets more up for this than anything else.

"I'm looking forward to cheering him on and hopefully him getting his second (Claret) Jug."

Mentions
GolfThe Open Championship PGA TourMcIlroy RoryLowry Shane
Related Articles
Shane Lowry narrowly leads Open with Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler in the hunt
Updated
Daniel Brown leads Shane Lowry as Rory McIlroy suffers nightmare start at the the Open
Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau miss the Open cut
Show more
Golf
Thomas and Lawrence roar up Open leaderboard with birdie barrage
Shane Lowry leans on experience as Scottie Scheffler eyes British Open charge
Rookie Mac Meissner seizes lead in PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship
Justin Rose loving the grind as he scents Open title chance
Scottie Scheffler goes with the flow to stay in touch at the Open
2019 champion Shane Lowry keeps his cool to stay ahead in Troon
Tiger Woods determined to fight on despite worst ever Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
New Marseille striker Mason Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
Como confirm Cesc Fabregas as new coach with four-year-deal
Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings