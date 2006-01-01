Open champion Brian Harman prepares for defence of 'coolest trophy'

Defending British Open champion Brian Harman (37) heads to Royal Troon this week in the belief that he can become the first man since Padraig Harrington 16 years ago to claim back-to-back victories.

The American shot a 1-under 70 in the rain-soaked final round at Royal Liverpool a year ago to finish six strokes clear of Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day and Jon Rahm.

It was his first major championship title and made him just the third left-hander after Bob Charles (1963) and Phil Mickelson (2013) to win the Open but he is hoping it is not his last.

"Any time that you become a major champion it certainly elevates your status in the game, elevates the way that you're perceived in the game," said Harman in his pre-tournament press conference.

"I try to take all of that in my stride, but at the same time understand that the golf is the most important thing.

"I've tried to improve my golf game and get it in a place where I can maybe contend in some more majors down the road."

The world number 13 is certainly keen to get his hands back on the Claret Jug.

He described it as the "coolest trophy" in sport and admitted that during his year of custody, he had used it to enjoy some "unusually expensive wine" and some "unusually exceptional bourbon."

Harman has just three career PGA Tour wins and none since his 2023 Open but he did finish second, just one stroke behind Scottie Scheffler, at the Players Championship at Sawgrass and professes to be pleased with his game.

"My stats this year have been really good, my ball striking has been as good as it's ever been," he said.

"The only thing I haven't done well this year is I haven't putted especially well. So I'm just kind of waiting for it all to line up correctly.

"You can work and work and work. You just never know when that work is going to pay off. You never know when the peak is coming, when you're going to catch a little bit of momentum.

"I've worked really hard, and my game is in really good shape. I'm happy with what I'm going into this week."

Harman also played down the heckling he received in Liverpool last year

"It doesn't bother me," he said. "I'm ready to take whatever in my stride. I'm here to play the best golf that I possibly can. That's my main focus.

"I've always loved the fans over here. I've spoken a bunch of times about how I find them the most knowledgeable fans of any that we play in front of.

"I kind of chalk last year up as more of an anomaly than anything else."