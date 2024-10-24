Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP PGA Tour
  4. 'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

AFP
Schauffele had a tough day at the Zozo Championship
Schauffele had a tough day at the Zozo ChampionshipLINTAO ZHANG / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Double major winner Xander Schauffele (30) called himself "an idiot" after carding a quadruple-bogey eight on an opening day to forget at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan on Thursday.

Schauffele's three-over 73 left him 10 strokes behind the first-round leader, American Taylor Moore, who had an eagle on the 18th on his way to a 63.

The 2024 US PGA and British Open champion Schauffele found that his wayward tee shot on the par-four ninth at Narashino Country Club had wedged itself among tree roots.

He attempted twice to hit the ball but failed to dislodge it and looked set to take a third swipe at it before shaking his head, laughing and opting to take a penalty drop for an unplayable lie.

"I wanted to take a photo of it almost, how bad it was," said the American.

"For me to think I can do anything definitely got me in a hole there," he said.

"I should have just taken an unplayable, but I was an idiot and tried to hit it. Then I was stubborn and tried to hit it again, then finally took an unplayable."

The eight was the only blemish on an otherwise uneventful three-over card which had one birdie and 16 pars.

"Overall it was pretty low stress for most of the day," he said after finishing in a tie for 70th.

"Like 85% of the day was not very stressful."

Schauffele was not the only big name to struggle on a tough day in Chiba, near Tokyo.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa opened with a birdie three, but a bogey on the fourth hole and a double bogey two holes later on the par-five sixth set him back before he recovered with three more birdies for a one-under par 69.

"I just kind of went through a little lull, missed a couple numbers, started missing some fairways," said Morikawa.

"Out here if you miss the fairways, it just plays a little bit tougher and you just can't get close to the pins."

Japan's Olympic bronze medallist and home crowd favourite Hideki Matsuyama carded five bogeys and four birdies in a topsy-turvy one-over 71.

Moore's 63 gave him the solo lead, one stroke ahead of Americans Max Greyserman and Eric Cole and Colombia's Nico Echavarria who all carded 64.

Mentions
GolfThe ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP PGA TourXander Schauffele
Related Articles
Collin Morikawa admits 'winning is tough' ahead of Japan title defence
Schauffele targets more success in Japan after major breakthroughs
USA beat Internationals to secure 10th consecutive Presidents Cup
Show more
Golf
Tiger Woods expected to make TGL debut on January 14, to face Fleetwood in first match
Poston withstands Ghim pressure for PGA Tour triumph in Las Vegas
Matt McCarty captures first PGA Tour title in Black Desert Championship
England's Dan Bradbury wins Open de France after late birdie blitz
China's Yin has 'goosebumps' as she romps to LPGA win in Shanghai
Japan's Saigo grabs one-shot lead heading into final round at LPGA Shanghai
Kim Sei-young shoots 62 to take two-stroke lead at LPGA Shanghai
Most Read
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Galatasaray fend off Elfsborg fightback to win Europa League cracker

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings