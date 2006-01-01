Charley Hull out in front after first round of Women's British Open

Advertisement
England's Hull out in front after first round of Women's British Open
England's Charley Hull (28) enjoyed a superb finish, with four birdies on the back nine on the Old Course at St Andrews on Thursday, to lead the Women's British Open with a five-under-par opening round of 67.

Hull, bidding for her first major title after finishing runner-up in both last year's Women's British Open and Women's US Open, was in a star-studded group that also featured defending champion Lilia Vu and world number one Nelly Korda.

The trio clearly brought the best in each other's games, with the United States' Korda - who won the season's first major, the Chevron Championship - in a tie for second on four-under and Vu one of several players a stroke further back.

China's Yin Ruoning had previously overcome difficult conditions to claim the early lead.

Starting on the 10th hole, the former world number one defied strong gusts to reach six-under-par through 14 holes.

Although she dropped a couple of shots late in her round, a four-under 68 was a hugely creditable score.

Yin held the outright lead for most of Thursday before being surpassed by Hull.

Bidding to become the first home winner of the tournament since England's Georgia Hall in 2018, Hull reached the turn in one-under par.

But it was a very different story on the way back in, with Hull landing three birdies in six holes to share the lead with Yin before a closing birdie on the 18th gave her sole possession of first place.

Andrea Lee, Patty Tavatanakit, Lee Mi-Hyang, Mao Saigo and Jenny Shin are alongside Vu on three-under-par.

Hall, meanwhile, dramatically eagled her final hole, the ninth, to finish on one-under alongside Linnea Strom.

Mentions
GolfWomen's British Open LPGA TourHull CharleyYin RuoningKorda NellyVu LiliaLee Mi-HyangTavatanakit Patty
