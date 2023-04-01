Hardie stays as cover for India series as Australia's injury woes mount

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Hardie stays as cover for India series as Australia's injury woes mount
Hardie stays as cover for India series as Australia's injury woes mount
Australia are grappling with fresh injury concerns barely three weeks before they begin their World Cup campaign in India
Australia are grappling with fresh injury concerns barely three weeks before they begin their World Cup campaign in India
Reuters
All-rounder Aaron Hardie (24) will travel with rest of the Australia squad to India as cover for Sean Abbott (31) and Nathan Ellis (28), both of whom picked up niggling injuries during the team's tour of South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

As if a 3-2 loss in the one-day international series was not bad enough, Australia are grappling with fresh injury concerns barely three weeks before they begin their World Cup campaign in India.

Opener Travis Head's hopes of playing the showpiece event hangs in the balance after he fractured a finger in South Africa, which prompted the team management to call up an extra batter in Matthew Short.

They suffered further setbacks as Abbott split the webbing between his fingers and Ellis sustained a groin strain in South Africa.

Accordingly, Hardie, who made his ODI debut in Bloemfontein on September 9, will stay with the side for the three ODIs between September 22-27 against India.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will return to the one-day international squad for the series against India after recovering from their respective injuries.

Mentions
CricketAustraliaHardie AaronEllis NathanSouth AfricaHead Travis
Related Articles
Incredible Klaasen guides South Africa to one-sided win over Australia
Warner, Labuschagne tons as Australia crush South Africa
Australia's Marsh stakes claim for opening role at World Cup
Show more
Cricket
England selector admits Roy World Cup axe shows 'ruthless side of sport'
Ravichandran Ashwin still in mix for India's World Cup squad, says Rohit Sharma
Australia opener Travis Head’s one-day World Cup chances up in the air
Updated
Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win ODI series against Australia
Updated
England pick Harry Brook instead of Jason Roy for World Cup title defence
Ruthless India rout sorry Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup as paceman Siraj shines
Cummins, Smith and Starc return to Australia squad for India ODI series
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury
Dawid Malan ton leads England to one-day series victory over New Zealand
Most Read
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run
Football Tracker: Wan-Bissaka out for three weeks as Champions League set to return
Valiant Bournemouth hold wasteful Chelsea to stalemate in Premier League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings