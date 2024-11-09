Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record

Alexander Ovechkin is all smiles as fans around the world continue to watch the legend chase the all-time goals record

Washington Capitals star player Alexander Ovechkin (39) is currently on an insane run to start the 2024-2025 season as he inches closer and closer to breaking the all-time goal record set by NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, a record once considered by many to be impossible to break.

Ovechkin currently has eight goals for the Washington Capitals in the team's first 12 games of the season, compared to last year where it took the future Hall-of-Famer 43 games to score the same amount.

The legendary sharpshooter, who has a career total of 861 goals is currently on pace to have over 50 this season, which would shatter the record of 894 career goals set by Gretzky.

Ovechkin currently needs just 34 more goals to surpass Gretzky. After his recent goal against the Nashville Predators, he has now scored in all eight games in the new screaming eagle jerseys, ones that he said are "the best jerseys in the league."

Alexander Ovechkin continues to shine in the gorgeous screaming eagle jerseys Getty Images via AFP / Patrick Smith

Below you will find the list of games Ovechkin has scored in this year with links to the goals highlighted in each of the respective games. The most recent goal highlight will remain at the top of the list.

November 6th vs Nashville Predators: Ovechkin (8) (Goalie - Juuse Saros)

November 3rd vs Carolina Hurricanes: Ovechkin (7, PP) (Goalie - Pyotr Kochetkov)

November 2nd vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Ovechkin (6) (Goalie - Daniil Tarasov)

October 31st vs Montreal Canadiens: Ovechkin (5) (Goalie - Cayden Primeau)

October 29th vs New York Rangers: Ovechkin (4, 3) (Goalie - Igor Shesterkin)

October 23rd vs Philadelphia Flyers: Ovechkin (2) (Empty net)

October 19th vs New Jersey Devils: Ovechkin (1) (Goalie - Jacob Markstrom)

This article will continue to be updated as Ovechkin looks to make history.