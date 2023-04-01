Blackhawks deal for Taylor Hall with Connor Bedard likely top NHL Draft pick

Taylor Hall was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Chicago Blackhawks two days ahead of Chicago making the top pick in this year's NHL Draft

Former NHL Most Valuable Player Taylor Hall (31) was obtained by Chicago on Monday ahead of the Blackhawks being expected to pick teen star Connor Bedard (17) with the NHL Draft's top pick.

Hall and forward Nick Foligno went to the Blackhawks from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

The deal opens salary cap room for the Bruins and will provide a veteran left-wing in Hall to play alongside centre Bedard, considered one of the top prospects in decades ahead of Wednesday's NHL Draft.

Hall, a Canadian, has two seasons remaining on a four-year deal signed in 2021. He scored 16 goals and set up 20 others over 61 games for Boston this past season while also netting five goals in seven Stanley Cup play-off contests.

"We're thrilled to be adding players of Nick's and Taylor's caliber," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said.

"The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster."

Hall should be able to help Bedard adjust to the NHL on and off the ice, himself having been the top pick in the 2010 draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Bedard sparked Canada to victory in the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, being named the MVP of this year's tournament, and was the top scorer in Canadian junior hockey this past season with 71 goals and 72 assists over 57 games for the Regina Pats.

Hall has 264 goals in 822 regular-season NHL games for Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona, Buffalo and Boston plus 14 goals in 39 play-off games.

He won the 2018 Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after scoring 39 goals and assisting on 54 others to help New Jersey reach the play-offs for the first time since 2012.