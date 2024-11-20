The Bruins are moving on from head coach Jim Montgomery (55) after an 8-9-3 start to the season, naming assistant coach Joe Sacco the interim head coach for the time being.

Montgomery was in his third season with the Bruins, posting a 120-41-23 record and two playoff appearances. The shocking news comes from early in a season just removed from a historic 65-12-2 run in 2023, which set an NHL record for wins. But it was all for nought after being knocked out of the first round by the Florida Panthers, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Coach Montgomery also won the Jack Adams Award (coach of the year) in his first year as the Bruins coach during the 2022-2023 season. But it doesn't come without some drawbacks.

The successful coach had some issues with both Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak this year, even benching the former in a game against the Seattle Kraken. Pastrnak did admit that it was on him for the move, but the look still didn't boat well for Montgomery.

"Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person. He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him," General Manager Don Sweeney said in a statement.

Sacco was named the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche in 2009 before becoming part of the Bruins staff in 2014. He led the Avs to a rough 130-134-30 in four seasons, only making the playoffs once in 2010, of which they were bounced in the first round. The new head coach marks Sweeney's fourth since being hired as the general manager nine years ago.

The former player spent 13 seasons in the NHL before becoming a coach, playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, New York Islanders, and Washington Capitals before finishing his career as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I believe Joe Sacco has the coaching experience to bring the players and the team back to focusing on the consistent effort the NHL requires to have success," Sweeney said. "We will continue to work to make the necessary adjustments to meet the standard and performance our supportive fans expect."

The Boston Bruins are gearing up to face the Utah Hockey Club, who are coming off a 2-6 beatdown by the Washington Capitals. Boston has lost four of the last five games and currently ranks fourth in the Metropolitans division with the second-worst goal differential (-21) in the Eastern Conference.