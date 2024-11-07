Despite taking puck to throat, Blues' Holloway claims to feel 'much better'

Dylan Holloway may have taken a puck to the throat, but the St. Louis Blues forward is already starting to feel better.

St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway returned to the NHL team's training facility Wednesday saying he felt "way better" after taking a puck to his throat in a victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

"I feel good today. I feel way better," Holloway said. "Obviously it was a scary situation. From what I've been told, the puck hit the vatus nerve in my neck. As soon as I got hit, I knew something was a little off, but then I saw the 2-on-1, so I couldn't pass that up."

Holloway was struck in the first period by a deflected shot attempt. He finished his shift but was then attended on the bench by Blues medical staff before he was taken from the arena on a stretcher and hospitalized.

"As soon as I got to the bench, I was feeling a little woozy," he said. "I don't remember much from there until I was on the stretcher close to the ambulance."

Holloway said he'd been told to take it easy on Wednesday, but hoped to play on Thursday when the Blues host the Utah Hockey Club.

"I feel pretty normal," he said. "I feel like I'm ready to go."