Ottawa Senators forward Pinto handed 41-game suspension for sports betting

Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto (22) has been banned for 41 games for activities relating to sports wagering, the National Hockey League said on Thursday.

The NHL said its investigation into the matter found no evidence that Pinto, whose suspension amounts to half of a regular season, made any bets on NHL games.

"The NHL considers this matter closed, absent the emergence of new information, and will have no further comment," the NHL said in a statement.

Pinto, who the Senators selected with the 32nd pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, is a restricted free agent and has not played for Ottawa this season.

Pinto had 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games with Ottawa during the 2022-23 season, which marked the American's first full campaign in the NHL.