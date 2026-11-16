The NHL has completed another full week of action, bringing a fresh batch of intriguing storylines. Who collected the most points this time, which goaltender stood out, and what was trending on social media? You will find all that in our regular feature, NHL Weekly!

Most productive player

Winning 4-0 is not always enough, at least not against the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets have now come back to win a game after trailing by as many as four goals before the end of regulation for the second time this season. They first did it in Montreal in early November, starting the comeback at 57:21. They produced virtually the same feat on Saturday against Chicago.

Winnipeg began their comeback this time in the second period, and history was made in the process. It involved offensive leader Mark Scheifele, who scored once and added three assists. He first recorded his 930th point as a member of the organisation, surpassing the record held by legendary Dale Hawerchuk (929), and then extended it further.

Hawerchuk was much more than just a name in the club’s record book for Scheifele. He had a major influence on Scheifele’s development, coaching him with the Barrie Colts during his time in the junior OHL. Scheifele therefore surpassed the record of a player who also played a significant role in his own journey to becoming one of the NHL’s best.

As if that were not enough, he reached 554 assists, once again rewriting the previous mark of 553 held by Thomas Steen. Now we can turn to the top scorer of the week... It was Scheifele, the only player to record eight points. In addition to his four-point game, he posted a 2+1 line in Dallas and an assist against the Devils.

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Goaltender of the week

Swedish goalie Jesper Wallstedt was the only netminder to win all three of his games, helping Minnesota extend their streak of earning at least one point to 11 games. The Wild are the NHL’s third-best team behind Carolina and Edmonton.

Wallstedt did not record a shutout, but he allowed just one goal in Montreal, while Toronto and Boston each scored twice against him. The Vasteras native stopped 84 of the 89 shots he faced, posted a goals-against average of 1.66 and a 94.4% save percentage.

Moment of the week

Colorado endured a thoroughly painful evening last week: The Avalanche lost their two biggest stars during the second period of Thursday’s game against Ottawa. Cale Makar suffered a lower-body injury and, according to coach Jared Bednar, will miss two weeks. Nathan MacKinnon fared even worse and is expected to miss roughly a month.

Makar initially went to the locker room after a short shift. He briefly returned to the ice but did not play again. MacKinnon left the game after a battle with defenseman Artyom Zub and held the right side of his body. The Avalanche thus suffered a major blow, losing their two biggest stars within a matter of minutes.

"When I look at these two players, they take on a great deal of responsibility in every game. Now someone else has to step out of the shadows," coach Bednar said afterwards, well aware that the coming period will be significantly more difficult without them in the lineup.

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Stat of the week

Connor McDavid scored once and recorded two assists against Philadelphia last time out, extending his season-opening point streak to 22 games. He has 53 points (12+41) in total and leads the scoring race by a wide margin. With his fifth-longest point streak, the Canadian matched Dany Heatley’s mark from 2005/06.

Only Wayne Gretzky, three times, with his longest streak lasting 51 games in the 1983/84 season, and Mats Sundin, with 30 games in 1992/93, have recorded longer streaks.

McDavid already matched Gretzky as the fastest player in NHL history to reach 40 assists in a season.

Social media highlight

Referee T.J. Luxmore was at the centre of an unusual incident during the game between Toronto and Montreal. A green apple thrown onto the ice by a fan appeared in front of the visitors' net during the second period and struck goalie Jacob Fowler.

Luxmore picked it up during the play and put it in his pocket. At the next stoppage, he went over to the 21-year-old goalie, took out the apple and showed it to him with a smile. The NHL later posted a video of the incident on social media with a humorous caption: 'Can I offer you an apple in this trying time?'

Fowler admitted afterwards that he had never experienced anything like it. "I’m used to watching a black puck, not a green apple," he joked. He also explained that the object was artificial and seriously distracted him during the play. He even joked with the referee about whether Luxmore would stop play if Toronto scored; Luxmore replied that he might.

Photo of the week

The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto welcomed six new distinguished members on November 9th. The player category inducted Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley, along with longtime executive Brian Burke. Of the lot, Tkachuk experienced a particularly emotional moment.

The former St. Louis forward returned to the city where he spent a significant part of his career after being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Before Florida’s game against the Blues on Saturday, the home team prepared a ceremonial tribute for him. His sons Matthew and Brady, who currently play for the Panthers, also accompanied him onto the ice.

All three stood together at centre ice for the ceremonial faceoff, and Keith received a well-deserved ovation from the crowd at Enterprise Center. It was a special return for the Tkachuk family. Matthew and Brady revealed that the last time they had stood together on the ice at the arena was during their father’s final game for St. Louis in April 2010.