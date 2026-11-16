Sweden overcame neighbours Finland 2-1 after penalties to finish third at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship in Herning, Denmark.

The result equals Sweden's best at a women's world championship, as they also took home the bronze medals at the 2005 and 2007 editions, while Finland missed out on the same colour medal they won at the previous two editions.

When these two met in the Group Stage earlier in the tournament, Sweden took a clear 4-1 win, but this match would be different, as over half the match passed without either goaltender being beaten, before Michelle Karvinen struck with just over three minutes of period two left to put Finland ahead on a powerplay.

The Naisleijonat were six minutes away from the medals until another powerplay allowed Sweden back into it, as Lina Ljungblom found the net to send the match to overtime. Neither side could force a winner, before Noora Tulus and Tilde Grillfors scored each side's first penalty of the shootout.

But from the next seven attempts, only one was scored - Hilda Svensson scored Sweden's third, adding to the assist she notched earlier in the match to ultimately win it for Damkronorna after Emmi Juusela failed to convert Finland's fifth. 2-1 in the shootout, and 2-1 after penalties in the match.

Canada and the United States are playing for the gold medals in tonight's final (16th November).

Review the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship on Flashscore.