Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

Reuters
Holger Rune (20) has reunited with former coach Patrick Mouratoglou after the world number seven's partnership with Boris Becker and Severin Luthi ended following a disappointing Australian Open campaign last month.

Rune hired German great Becker in October before adding Roger Federer's former mentor Luthi to his team ahead of the 2024 season but both left after the Dane fell to French wild card Arthur Cazaux in the second round at Melbourne Park.

The 20-year-old has previously worked with Frenchman Mouratoglou and won the 2022 Paris Masters title beating world number one Novak Djokovic in the final under his guidance.

"Sometimes you must try a variety of things to find out what works for you and what does not," Rune said on social media site X, formerly Twitter, confirming Mouratoglou's return.

"In the recent months I have learned a lot about what's important for me. With Patrick, I did some of my greatest triumphs and I believe he can help me achieving my goals."

Mouratoglou said he was excited to return to Rune's team.

"We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential," Mouratoglou said. "He has high goals and so do I for him.

"It's the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami."

