Hong Kong grant Ronnie O'Sullivan residency under talent scheme

AFP
Seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been granted residency in Hong Kong
Seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been granted residency in Hong KongNews Images LTD / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
Seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) has been granted residency in Hong Kong, with the star lavishing praise on the Chinese city in a government promotional video released Thursday.

O'Sullivan last played in the former British colony in March. He appeared at the 2022 Hong Kong Masters when the city was trying to reboot its international reputation following Covid pandemic curbs.

"I've spent a lot of time in Hong Kong. I've had many really nice trips here, got some good friends here, I enjoy my stay here," O'Sullivan said.

"And obviously, snooker is very popular here as well."

O'Sullivan said he was a fan of Hong Kong's food and culture, adding that "the (low) tax is also a good thing" for foreigners.

"If you want to have a good life, you should come to Hong Kong," he said.

Hong Kong immigration chief Benson Kwok congratulated the 48-year-old Englishman on "becoming a Hong Kong resident through the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme" in a video posted on Instagram.

Hong Kong has launched multiple visa schemes to lure global talent in a bid to reverse a brain drain, partly caused by Beijing's political crackdown and self-imposed isolation during the pandemic.

The snooker legend is wildly popular in China, which hosts several ranking events, and Hong Kong.

He drew an adoring crowd of more than 8,000 to see him beat local favourite Marco Fu at the Hong Kong Masters two years ago.

Snooker is one of Hong Kong's sporting successes, the city having produced three-time women's world champion Ng On-yee and former men's world championship semi-finalist Fu.

Thursday's video also showed O'Sullivan passing through Hong Kong immigration and thanking the official in Mandarin.

"My plan in Hong Kong is obviously to do some work. I love the food, I love just relaxing here in Hong Kong, and maybe go and play some snooker," he said.

Ronnie O'Sullivan
