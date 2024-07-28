Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Huske takes 100m butterfly gold in US one-two at Paris Olympics

Huske takes 100m butterfly gold in US one-two at Paris Olympics

Updated
Torri Huske celebrates gold medal win
Torri Huske celebrates gold medal winReuters
Torri Huske beat U.S. teammate and world record holder Gretchen Walsh to win the women's 100 metres butterfly gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 2022 world champion touched out in 55.59 seconds to secure the first individual gold of the 2024 Games for a U.S. female swimmer, with Walsh taking silver in 55.63.

China's Zhang Yufei took the bronze.

The gold was just reward for Huske, who missed out on a butterfly medal in the same event in Tokyo three years ago by a mere 0.01 of a second, and she did it here with a storming finish from third to first in the closing quarter.

Huske's win continued a sequence of the event never having had a repeat winner since it was first held in 1956. Canada's reigning champion Maggie Mac Neil finished fifth.

Walsh had set an Olympic record of 55.38 in Saturday's semi-final, a time that would have comfortably won gold on Sunday.

Mentions
SwimmingOlympic Games
Related Articles
Magical Leon Marchand claims 400-metre individual medley gold for France
Updated
Brazil sends one swimmer home and warns another after they left athletes' village
Medal winners feel the pinch after late night heroics in the pool
Show more
Swimming
Olympic Swimming roundup: Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Italy's Martinenghi unseats former champion Peaty to 100m breaststroke gold
Updated
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Ariarne Titmus defends 400m freestyle title with Paris Olympics gold
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, Varane joins Como
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings