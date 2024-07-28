The 2022 world champion touched out in 55.59 seconds to secure the first individual gold of the 2024 Games for a U.S. female swimmer, with Walsh taking silver in 55.63.
China's Zhang Yufei took the bronze.
The gold was just reward for Huske, who missed out on a butterfly medal in the same event in Tokyo three years ago by a mere 0.01 of a second, and she did it here with a storming finish from third to first in the closing quarter.
Huske's win continued a sequence of the event never having had a repeat winner since it was first held in 1956. Canada's reigning champion Maggie Mac Neil finished fifth.
Walsh had set an Olympic record of 55.38 in Saturday's semi-final, a time that would have comfortably won gold on Sunday.