India's Shubman Gill fined for criticising umpiring decision in WTC final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. India's Shubman Gill fined for criticising umpiring decision in WTC final
India's Shubman Gill fined for criticising umpiring decision in WTC final
Gill was unhappy with a decision
Gill was unhappy with a decision
Reuters
India opener Shubman Gill has been fined 15% of his match fees for questioning on social media an umpiring decision against him in the World Test Championship (WTC), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

After India had been set a daunting target of 444 by Australia, Cameron Green took a stunner at gully to dismiss Gill for 18 even though opinions differed on whether it was a clean catch.

Video replays could not clearly establish if the ball had brushed the ground when Green caught it and third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled in Australia's favour.

Gill subsequently tweeted a front-on angle of the catch adding two magnifying glasses and a facepalm emoji to it to convey his disbelief.

The 23-year-old's post breached article 2.7 of the ICC's code of conduct relating to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match", the ICC said in a statement.

Gill accepted the sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing, it said.

India captain Rohit Sharma called the decision "a little disappointing", and said more camera angles could have removed any doubt.

"There was only one or two camera angles that were shown," Rohit said after their comprehensive defeat and compared it with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We've got 10 different angles in IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen."

India were also fined their entire match fee, while Australia were docked 80% of their fees for maintaining slow over-rates at The Oval.

India were found five overs short of their target, while Australia were four overs behind.

"It is disappointing when you don't get as many overs in as you would like," Australia captain Pat Cummins said after their victory.

"The good thing is we still have a result."

Mentions
CricketGill ShubmanIndia
Related Articles
Was it caught cleanly or not? Green under fire for acrobatic catch
Australia edge closer to World Test Championship title despite India resistance
Chennai pip Gujarat in dramatic final to win fifth IPL title after Jadeja heroics
Show more
Cricket
Australia keep faith in expensive Mitchell Starc's wicket-taking ability
England's Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson receive maiden call-up for Ashes
India mourn WTC defeat to Australia, ponder phasing out misfiring stalwarts
Australia's WTC victory over India draws muted response ahead of Ashes
Australia aim for 'legacy defining' moment by completing WTC-Ashes double
India were left chasing a lost cause in WTC final after day two collapse
Australia crush India by 209 runs to win World Title Championship final
Evergreen James Anderson is addicted to cricket, says Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes
Ollie Pope tips Zak Crawley to make his mark in Ashes series
Ajinkya Rahane comes back from test wilderness to give India hope in WTC final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison, Saudi interest in Neymar
Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title at French Open
Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca
How much will Man City miss impact of quiet but deadly Ilkay Gundogan?