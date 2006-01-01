Indonesia's Leonardo upsets world record setter Watson to win speed gold

Leonardo improved his time with each race starting with the quarter-final, ultimately beating China's Wu Peng by two-hundredths of a second with a personal best of 4.75 seconds.
With his win, Leonardo gave speed-climbing powerhouse Indonesia their first Olympic gold medal in a sport other than badminton, and only their ninth since their first appearance at an Olympics in 1952.
In a cruel twist of fate for Watson, his best performance on Thursday came in his final sprint up the 15-metre wall for the bronze medal, in which he beat Iran's Reza Alipour with a world record time of 4.74s.
Watson had been a favourite to take the title after eclipsing his own previous world record with 4.75s two days ago.