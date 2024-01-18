AFCON 2023: Nigeria snatch win against hosts Ivory Coast with Troost-Ekong penalty

William Troost-Ekong’s second-half penalty handed Nigeria a narrow 1-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosts Ivory Coast, a first defeat for the Elephants in nine matches and a result that blows Group A open with one fixture to go.

The first competitive meeting in over a decade between these two multiple-time tournament winners began with an electric pace. Nine minutes on the clock, within 60 seconds of one another, at one end of the field Victor Osimhen broke free of the hosts’ back line before skying his first attempt at goal.

Then rushing towards the opposite goal, Stanley Nwabili was forced to turn Christian Kouamé’s close-range effort around the post, sparing team-mate Zaidu Sanusi’s blushes for his mistake.

The Elephants knew that a win would ensure their progression to the knockout stages, whilst the Super Eagles desperately required three points to keep their qualification hopes in their own hands.

That is why as the first half unfolded, both nations became fearful of conceding the opening goal. More effort was put into the defensive aspect of the game, with opposing strikers Jean-Philippe Krasso and Osimhen becoming increasingly isolated - and subsequently frustrated - so it was no surprise the match remained deadlocked heading into the interval.

Ultimately, it was Nigeria’s patience that paid dividends as they were presented with the golden chance to move in front from a penalty 10 minutes after the restart. Osimhen had initially gone down under a challenge from Ousmane Diomande.

Unexpectedly, the man who won the spot-kick - the African Footballer of the Year - did not step up to take it, instead the honour fell to ex-Watford defender Troost-Ekong, who blasted his shot beyond Yahia Fofana to make it 1-0.

This sucked the life out of the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, whose dominant orange army of supporters had grown accustomed to watching their national team win, the last four of which had been by multi-goal margins.

That now wasn’t the aim as Jean-Louis Gasset turned to his bench for reinforcements, though none of his substitutes were able to impact proceedings with any intensity as they went the entire second period without a shot on target.

It means three teams in Group A have four points with one fixture remaining. Ivory Coast, currently in third and most at risk of exiting their own tournament, face a decider with shock leaders Equatorial Guinea knowing only victory will do. Nigeria meanwhile must play winless Guinea Bissau, their task being to avoid defeat, which would stave off a first group exit since 1982.

